Samsung Pay suffers 3rd service disruption of year

Samsung Pay, a mobile payment system operated by Samsung Electronics, experienced a temporary disruption on Friday, the company said, marking its third service disruption so far this year.Service failures for users with Hyundai Card were reported between 6:10 a.m. and 8:50 a.m.In a notice posted at 9:22 a.m., Samsung Electronics said the problems affecting card payments and registration had been resolved, but the cause of the incident has yet to be identified.“As Hyundai Card has completed necessary measures, payments are now available,” the company said. “We will make efforts to prevent any recurrence.”Hyundai Card said that network instability between the company and Samsung Pay's computing center in Seoul appeared to be behind the service failure.It is the third service disruption reported by Samsung Pay this year.In the most recent incident in June, service was disrupted for more than three hours due to a firewall error at a data center in Suwon, Gyeonggi.Samsung Pay allows users to make payments using compatible Samsung smartphones and devices.Yonhap