Art of 'seven treasures' lights up the world in a kaleidoscope of color
Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 07:00 Updated: 22 Aug. 2025, 09:42
The name “chilbo,” meaning “seven treasures,” refers to the rich colors resembling those of gold, silver, jade, coral, agate, pearl and amber.
The history of cloisonné in Korea dates back to the Three Kingdoms Period (57 B.C.-668 A.D.) and flourished through the Goryeo (918-1392) and Joseon (1392-1910) dynasties. Korean artisans developed unique patterns and styles that reflected traditional aesthetics.
Lee Soo-kyung, born in 1946 and based in Ulsan, has devoted 58 years of her life to cloisonné and is recognized as Korea’s first Grand Master in the field. She is considered one of the most skilled cloisonné artists both domestically and internationally.
After marrying the late Kim Ik-sun (1935-2014), Lee began her journey in cloisonné art. In the late 1960s, the couple was trained in royal cloisonné techniques by Yi Bang-ja (1901-1989), wife of Korea’s last crown prince, Yi Eun. At the time, the princess was running a cloisonné studio at Nakseonjae Hall in Changdeok Palace to support Myunghuiwon, a welfare facility she founded for people with disabilities.
She has developed her own style centered on wire cloisonné techniques and has created more than 100 original colors, resulting in distinctive and unparalleled works. Some of her large-scale pieces take three to four years to complete, requiring tens of thousands of individual enamel beads meticulously arranged like embroidery on a canvas.
Cloisonné is often referred to as the “art of fire” or “art of color.” It involves layering powdered glass on a metal surface — typically pure gold, silver or copper — and firing it at 700 to 900 degrees Celsius. The combination of base material, enamel thickness, firing temperature and frequency produces an extraordinary range of colors. Turning glass into something as luminous as gemstones demands arduous work involving thousands of brushstrokes and firings.
Her pieces, sometimes described as more beautiful than natural gemstones, have required tens of millions of brushstrokes and countless firings. Her work has earned her the nickname “the Picasso of Korea" of the 21st century.
Lee’s distinctive color palette and techniques have captivated audiences worldwide. Her works have been exhibited in Britain, France, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, the UAE and Japan. They are also part of collections held by global leaders and royalty.
Her work emanates warmth, compassion and love for humanity. The dazzling and mysterious colors inspire hope and courage.
Today, Lee works alongside her son Kim Hong-beom and daughter-in-law Kim Sung-mi, both masters in their own right, continuing a multigenerational family legacy. Their shared days begin with prayer, as the beauty and light of Korean cloisonné continue to brighten the world.
BY PARK SANG-MOON [[email protected]]
