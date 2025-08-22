 Kim Kardashian gets a taste of K-beauty during recent Seoul visit
Kim Kardashian gets a taste of K-beauty during recent Seoul visit

Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 09:48 Updated: 22 Aug. 2025, 09:50
Kim Kardashian offered a glimpse into her recent stay in Korea, sharing her K-culture experience through a series of photos on Instagram on Aug. 21. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Kim Kardashian offered a glimpse into her recent stay in Korea, sharing her K-culture experience through a series of photos on Instagram on Thursday.
 
The post, under the hashtag “The Things We Do,” shows the entrepreneur and reality star getting skincare treatments at a clinic, eating Korean barbecue and visiting the convenience store for cup noodles.
 

The photographs also include the Taegeukgi, or the Korean national flag, and a hanok, or traditional Korean house.
 
Kardashian reportedly traveled to Korea recently with her sister, Khloé Kardashian, and acquaintances, including Vanessa Lee, founder of LA-based spa The Things We Do.
 
According to Lee, the trip was a deep dive into the world of Korean beauty.
 
“Korea is known for their innovation in cosmetic and plastic surgery procedures and prioritizes efficiency and quality,” Lee told ET. “I had the opportunity to guide the girls with my expertise […] Korea's hyperpigmentation technologies, body tightening devices, and biostimulator skin boosters have been on my to-do list.”
 
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
