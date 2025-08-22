Taxes won’t fix the housing market (KOR)

At a press briefing on Aug. 20, Kim Yong-beom, director of national policy, said, “It is a mistake to think that taxes will never be used in real estate policy.” His remarks suggested that the government may consider raising property taxes to achieve its policy goals of stabilizing the housing market and enhancing residential welfare.Kim’s comment differs from President Lee Jae Myung’s campaign pledge that “housing prices will not be controlled with taxes.” Aware of the contradiction, Kim explained, “We will not get to the point of using taxes to control housing prices,” adding, “It was just a statement, not a campaign pledge.”The suggestion that tax measures could be on the table is seen as a warning to the real estate market, which has shown signs of heating up again. Housing prices had somewhat calmed under the June 27 real estate package, which capped mortgage loans for homes in Seoul, the greater metropolitan area, and other regulated districts at 600 million won ($429,000). But as apartment prices in Seoul have begun to creep upward again — an indication that the loan restrictions are losing effect — Kim appears to have issued a stern message to counter the rebound.Even acknowledging the policy need for housing market stability, invoking the threat of taxes is inappropriate. It is already well-established that housing prices cannot be controlled through taxation. During the Moon Jae-in administration, punitive taxes on owners of multiple homes, price caps on new apartment sales and lending restrictions were deployed as demand-suppression measures, but without a parallel supply policy, they only backfired, driving up housing prices and causing other negative side effects.Demand suppression without sufficient supply only heightens market instability. What is needed is a robust supply strategy to stabilize housing prices. Otherwise, even if home prices are temporarily curbed, rents — both(a key money deposit system that's unique to Korea) and monthly — will rise, aggravating residential insecurity. On Aug. 5, the Korea Housing Institute warned that the effects of loan restrictions last no more than three to six months, and that “without a strong supply plan, pent-up purchasing demand could resurface on the back of low interest rates and economic recovery, fueling a sharp price surge in the fourth quarter.”The supply shortage is already severe. According to the Construction & Economy Research Institute of Korea, new apartment completions in the greater Seoul area will plunge from 140,000 units this year to 100,000 next year. The situation could worsen further as construction companies, facing the government’s “war on workplace safety,” may slow operations, causing delays and disruptions in new projects. The result would be even tighter supply, intensifying upward pressure on prices.If the government tries to stabilize the housing market by raising taxes without addressing supply, the public may suspect that the real motive is to plug the growing fiscal deficit by hiking property taxes under the pretext of “tax normalization.” The fundamental solution to the housing problem lies in supply. The government must urgently present a road map that clearly specifies where, how many and when quality housing units will be supplied to meet demand.김용범 대통령실 정책실장이 지난 20일 기자간담회에서 “부동산 정책에 세금을 절대 안 쓴다는 건 오산”이라고 말했다. 부동산 시장 안정이나 주거복지라는 정책 목표 달성을 위해 보유세 등을 인상하는 방안도 검토할 수 있음을 시사한 것이다.김 실장의 발언은 대선 과정에서 이재명 대통령이 “세금으로 집값을 잡지 않겠다”고 밝힌 것과는 결이 다르다. 이를 의식한 듯 그는 “(대통령 말은) 세금을 활용해 집값을 잡는 상황에 이르지 않도록 하겠다는 말로 이해한다”며 “공약은 아니다”고 설명했다.유사시 세금 카드까지 꺼내들 수 있다는 건 다시 꿈틀대는 부동산 시장을 향한 경고성 메시지로 풀이된다. 서울 등 수도권과 규제지역 내 주택담보대출 한도를 최대 6억원으로 제한한 ‘6·27 부동산 대책’으로 부동산 가격은 어느 정도 진정되는 모습이었다. 하지만 최근 서울 아파트값이 조금씩 오르는 등 대출 규제의 약발이 다해 가자 이를 차단하려고 강한 목소리를 낸 것으로 보인다.부동산 시장 안정이란 정책적 필요성을 인정하더라도 세금을 앞세운 겁주기식 발언은 적절치 않다. 세금으로 부동산 시장을 잡을 수 없다는 건 익히 학습한 바다. 문재인 정부 시절 다주택자 중과 등 징벌적 세금과 분양가 상한제 및 대출 규제 등 수요 억제책을 펼쳤지만, 공급을 외면한 부동산 정책은 집값 상승을 비롯한 부작용과 역효과를 낳았다.공급이 뒷받침되지 않는 수요 억제책은 시장의 불안만 가중하는 만큼, 필요한 건 부동산 가격을 안정시킬 공급 대책이다. 집값을 억누르더라도 전세나 월세가 뛰며 주거 불안정이 심화할 수 있다. 주택산업연구원은 지난 5일 “강력한 공급 대책이 없을 경우 눌려 있던 매매 수요가 저금리와 경기 회복 분위기를 타고 되살아나며 4분기 중 집값이 급등세로 돌아설 수 있다”고 경고했다.이미 공급 부족은 심각한 상황이다. 건설산업연구원에 따르면 수도권 아파트 입주 물량은 올해 14만 가구에서 내년 10만 가구로 급감한다. 상황은 더 나빠질 수도 있다. ‘산재와의 전쟁’을 선포한 정부의 서슬에 건설업계가 바짝 몸을 낮추며 공기가 늘어나고 신규 사업 등에 차질이 빚어지며 공급이 더 줄어들 수 있다. 집값 상승 압력이 커진다는 이야기다.공급 대책 없이 세금만 올려 부동산 시장의 안정을 꾀하려 한다면, 부동산 세금 현실화라는 명분을 앞세워도 커지는 재정적자에 부족한 세수를 메우려고 보유세 등을 올리려 한다는 오해를 부를 뿐이다. 부동산과 주택 정책의 근본 해법은 공급이다. 수요자가 원하는 곳에 양질의 주택을 공급할 수 있도록 입지와 물량·시기를 구체적으로 담은 로드맵을 조속히 마련해 제시해야 한다.