The fate of a baseball manager (KOR)

The position of professional baseball manager is the pinnacle to which most players and coaches aspire. Only 10 people in Korea can claim that honor in a given year. While the salary and signing bonus vary depending on career and performance, even a rookie manager typically secures a multimillion-won deal. It is compensation for the crushing workload and the enormous weight of responsibility. But the brighter the spotlight, the deeper the shadows. There is an old saying in the sport: “Half a manager’s paycheck is for the stress.” In times like these, when baseball is riding a wave of popularity, that is even more true.During the season, the mood of a manager rises and falls six days a week, dictated by wins and losses. Every word, every choice is judged publicly, and every outcome must be owned. Not all 10 managers can be smiling at once; if half are celebrating, the other half must be despairing. One former manager recalled, “I once saw a shot of a rival coach on television — his face dark after a loss — and thought, ‘That used to be me just a few years ago.’” Most managers live with chronic indigestion and insomnia. One coach, after decades in the dugout, found his sleep cut to three hours a night once he was promoted to manager. Another collapsed from a nervous breakdown in the dugout during a losing streak.In the face of results, nothing else matters. When a team keeps losing, even a franchise legend once hailed as a hero can be recast as a villain. Fans’ criticism has grown harsher over the years. Some go after the manager’s wife and children on social media with a torrent of abuse; others send trucks emblazoned with insults to the ballpark. Managers are forced to chase short-term victories while also keeping an eye on the long-term horizon — an impossible contradiction. When the season ends, the brief winter break is consumed by reshuffling rosters and preparing for the next campaign — assuming, of course, the manager keeps his job. More often, those at the bottom spend a year in anguish only to be pushed out.Nor does winning necessarily guarantee peace of mind. Champions are haunted by the pressure of defending their title, the praise they enjoy is at risk of turning into arrows the moment they falter. A former Korean Series-winning manager admitted, “People might call it a luxury complaint, but the stress is overwhelming. You have to stay on top, and even finishing second feels like failure compared to the year before.” Another said: “At times I thought it was easier to be climbing up the standings step by step. Once you’ve been at the top, any slip makes it hard to meet the expectations of both the club and the fans.”What is most crushing, however, is the solitude. No consolation truly helps when the weight of a team’s fate rests squarely on one person’s shoulders. “It feels like your chest is collapsing,” one manager confessed, “but you can’t ever bare your heart completely to anyone.” It is a dazzling but lonely destiny — the fate of a baseball manager.프로야구 감독. 거의 모든 야구인이 선망하는 자리다. 1년에 단 10명만 그 영예를 누릴 수 있다. 경력과 성과에 따라 차이는 있지만, 초보 감독도 기본적으로 억대 계약금과 연봉을 받는다. 과중한 업무와 막중한 책임에 따르는 보상이다. 빛이 밝은 만큼, 그림자도 짙다. ‘감독 월급의 절반은 스트레스 값’이라는 말이 있을 정도다. 요즘처럼 야구 인기가 높은 시기라면 더 그렇다.특히 시즌 중에는 승패에 따라 일주일 중 6일을 일희일비한다. 매일 자신의 말과 선택을 공개적으로 평가받고, 결과에 책임도 져야 한다. 감독 10명이 모두 함께 웃을 수도 없다. 절반이 웃으면 반드시 절반은 울게 된다. A 전직 감독은 “집에서 TV로 야구를 보다 화면에 잡힌 상위 팀 감독의 어두운 얼굴을 봤다. ‘불과 몇 년 전 내가 저런 얼굴이었겠구나’ 싶어 여러 생각이 들었다”고 털어놨다. 감독 대부분이 소화불량과 불면증은 기본으로 달고 산다. 코치 생활을 오래 했던 B 감독은 사령탑에 오르자마자 하루 수면시간이 3시간으로 줄었다. C 감독은 연패 중 더그아웃에서 신경쇠약으로 의식을 잃고 쓰러진 적도 있다.성적 앞에선 장사가 없다. 팀이 자꾸 지면, 프랜차이즈 스타 출신 레전드 감독도 ‘영웅’에서 ‘역적’으로 추락한다. 감독을 향한 팬들의 ‘철퇴’는 갈수록 과격해진다. 아내와 아이들의 소셜미디어(SNS)까지 찾아가 욕설을 퍼붓고, 야구장 앞으로 원색적인 비난 문구를 담은 ‘시위 트럭’을 보낸다. 눈앞의 1승에 신경 쓰면서, 멀리 내다보기도 해야 하는 ‘모순’도 늘 따라다닌다. 시즌이 끝나면 전력을 재배치하고 다음 시즌을 구상하다 겨울이 훌쩍 간다. 물론 그럴 기회가 주어진다는 전제가 있어야 가능하다. 하위권 팀 감독은 1년 내내 스트레스만 받다 물러나기 일쑤다.좋은 성적이 행복을 보장하는 것도 아니다. ‘추격자’들을 신경 쓰느라 항상 쫓기는 기분에 시달린다. 지금 쏟아지는 찬사가 언제 화살로 둔갑할지 모른다. 한국시리즈 우승을 경험한 D 전직 감독은 “남들이 들으면 ‘배부른 소리’라 하겠지만, 사실 우승팀 감독의 스트레스도 엄청나다. 최정상을 계속 지켜야 하고, 2위만 해도 이전보다 못한 게 된다”고 토로했다. 또 다른 ‘우승 감독’ 출신 E 씨도 “차라리 낮은 순위에서 한 계단씩 위로 올라가는 게 나은 것 같다는 생각마저 든다. 계속 위에 있다 내려오면, 구단과 팬의 눈높이를 맞추기가 어렵다”고 고백했다.무엇보다 정말 힘들 때는 주변의 위로도 도움이 안 된다. 감독은 결국 한 팀의 운명을 홀로 걸머져야 하는 자리다. “억장이 와르르 무너지는 느낌”을 여러 차례 받으면서도 “누구에게도 내 마음을 100% 터놓을 수 없어서” 고독하다. 찬란하지만 쓸쓸한, 프로야구 감독의 숙명이다.