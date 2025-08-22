공항 골칫거리 된 K팝 팬, 거리두기는 불가능한가
Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 09:54
Can fans ever keep their distance from K-pop stars at airports?
공항 골칫거리 된 K팝 팬, 거리두기는 불가능한가
Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사
Friday, August 15, 2025
“If you’re not flying, please leave the line!” bodyguards shouted, voices sharp over the early-morning ruckus playing out at Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul. It was 6:50 a.m. on Friday, and rookie boy band AHOF was attempting to make its way to the security checkpoint, flanked by guards pushing against a flood of fans.
ruckus: 소동, 소란
make one’s way to: ~로 나아가다
flank: ~의 양쪽을 지키다, 호위하다
a flood of: 쇄도하는, 몰려드는
“비행기 타는 사람이 아니면 줄에서 빠져 주세요!” 금요일이었던 지난 8일 오전 6시 50분, 서울 김포국제공항에서 벌어진 아침 소동 속에서 경호원들이 날카로운 목소리로 외쳤다. 신인 보이그룹 AHOF가 팬 물결을 양쪽으로 막는 경호원들의 호위를 받으며 보안 검색대로 향하고 있었다.
Smartphones, held high like lightsticks, documented every step of the idols’ journey, from a brief photo session to their slow advance toward the security gates. Fans and reporters trailed behind the group like a school of small fish while puzzled travelers, simply trying to catch their morning flights, were swept up in the chaos.
document: 기록하다
trail behind: 뒤따르다
puzzled: 어리둥절한, 당황한
be swept up in: ~에 휩쓸리다
응원봉처럼 높이 든 스마트폰이 아이돌의 짧은 포토타임부터 느릿한 발걸음까지 모든 순간을 기록했다. 팬과 기자가 물고기 떼처럼 그 뒤를 따랐고, 그저 아침 비행기를 타려던 어리둥절한 여행객도 혼란 속에 휩쓸렸다.
The scene lasted for about 10 minutes, but the crowd had been in the making for much longer.
By 6:20 a.m., not long after the sun cleared the horizon, there had already been at least two dozen people clustered near Gate 1 of the airport. Some were holding slogans for their favorite boy band, others gripping what appeared to be high-end cameras.
clear the horizon: 해가 지평선 위로 떠오르다
cluster near: ~근처에 모이다
slogan: 구호, 응원 문구
high-end: 고급의
이 장면은 약 10분간 이어졌지만, 군중은 훨씬 먼저 모여들었다. 해가 지평선 위로 떠오른 지 얼마 안된 오전 6시 20분, 이미 공항 1번 게이트 근처에는 최소 20여명이 모여 있었다. 일부는 좋아하는 보이그룹 이름을 적은 문구를 들었고, 일부는 고급 카메라로 보이는 장비를 손에 들고 있었다.
When a dark van pulled up to the curb, many flocked outside the gate with their lenses raised, but it was a false alarm. Meanwhile, through Gate 3, Twice’s Sana appeared at around 6:30 a.m., wearing a white cap. The crowd there instantly chased her up to the third floor, rushing up the stairs, cameras clicking rapidly as she took the escalator.
pull up to: ~에 다가와 서다
flock: 몰려들다
검은색 승합차가 도로가에 멈춰 서면 한 무리가 렌즈를 들고 문밖으로 몰려갔지만, 헛수고였다. 한편 오전 6시 30분쯤 3번 게이트에 트와이스의 사나가 흰 모자를 쓰고 나타났다. 군중은 즉시 계단을 향해 뛰어 3층으로 그를 쫓아 올라갔고, 에스컬레이터를 타자 빠르게 카메라 셔터 소리를 쏟아냈다.
And that was only the beginning. Even after AHOF’s fans shouted “Goodbye” and “Have a safe flight,” the crowd barely thinned. Roughly two-thirds of the crowd stayed put, with some standing on ladders and stools for a better view.
thin (out): 줄어들다, 흩어지다
stay put: 그대로 머물다
이는 시작에 불과했다. AHOF 팬들이 “잘 가!” “안전한 비행 되세요!”라고 외친 뒤에도 인파는 좀처럼 줄어들지 않았다. 군중의 약 3분의 2가 그대로 남았고, 일부는 더 잘 보기 위해 사다리와 의자 위에 올라섰다.
Over the speakers, the airport repeated announcements warning against the thick crowd and the use of ladders, yet no one budged. Soon enough, the full roster of SM Entertainment’s acts began to arrive one by one, set to depart for Japan to perform at the SMTown 2025 Live concert in Tokyo.
roster: (명단에 있는) 전체 구성원
공항 스피커에서는 인파와 사다리 사용에 주의하라는 안내 방송이 거듭 흘러나왔지만, 아무도 자리를 옮기지 않았다. 이윽고 일본 도쿄에서 열리는 ‘SM타운 2025 라이브’ 콘서트에 참가하기 위해 출국해야 하는 SM엔터테인먼트 소속 가수들이 하나둘 도착하기 시작했다.
WRITTEN BY SHIN HA-NEE AND TRANSLATED BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)