Hanteo Music Festival postponed due to venue issues

Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 17:09
Poster for the Hanteo Music Festival in Seoul [HANTEO GLOBAL]

The Hanteo Music Festival in Seoul, which was initially scheduled for Sept. 6 and 7, has been postponed, organizer Hanteo Global said Friday.
 
“We apologize for causing inconvenience and disappointment to everyone who has looked forward to the festival,” Hanteo Global said in a statement.
 

The festival has been postponed due to venue-related issues. The concert was initially to take place at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo District, western Seoul, but stage simulations and on-site inspections revealed structural limitations that would “prevent audiences and artists from sharing the experience up close and delivering the level of immersion organizers had envisioned,” according to the organizer.
 
Details regarding the new date, venue and refunds will be announced later.
 
Hanteo Global said the lineup may see slight changes, but boy band H.O.T. will remain the headliner.
 
The current lineup features 2AM, Onew of SHINee, Oh My Girl, Solar of Mamamoo, Kiss of Life, Ateez and tripleS.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags hanteo festival

