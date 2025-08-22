Katseye to discuss new EP at Grammy Museum in September
Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 00:15
Girl group Katseye will perform a “Spotlight” session at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Sept. 18.
The session, starting at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 and running for an hour and a half, will feature the group “celebrating and discussing their latest EP, 'Beautiful Chaos,' their rising career, creative process, and more,” the museum said Thursday.
“Katseye don’t just break the mold — they’re making their own,” the Grammy Museum said. “The global girl group is the first of its kind, forged within the high standards and exacting specs of the K-pop system, but armed with the explicit goal of smashing through boundaries both cultural and creative.”
Formed through the HYBE-Geffen Records global audition project “The Debut: Dream Academy” (2023), Katseye is the product of a K-pop training system tailored to the U.S. market. The six-member group debuted in 2023 and consists of members Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia and Yoonchae.
The group will embark on its “Beautiful Chaos” tour starting with a performance in Minneapolis on Nov. 15, followed by concerts in Toronto on Nov. 18, Boston on Nov. 19, New York on Nov. 22, Washington on Nov. 24, Georgia on Nov. 26, Sugar Land on Nov. 29, Irving on Nov. 30, Arizona on Dec. 3, San Francisco on Dec. 6, Seattle on Dec. 9, Los Angeles on Dec. 12 and Mexico City on Dec. 16.
