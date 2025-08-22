 Kwon Eun-bi to hold concert in Macau in October
Kwon Eun-bi to hold concert in Macau in October

Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 11:51
Singer Kwon Eun-bi performs at the Waterbomb music festival on July 6. [MADEONE]

Singer Kwon Eun-bi performs at the Waterbomb music festival on July 6. [MADEONE]

 
Singer Kwon Eun-bi is set to hold a concert in Macau on Oct. 25, her agency Woollim Entertainment said Thursday.
 
The show will take place at the G Box at Galaxy Macau and is part of her upcoming concert series “The Red,” which will begin in Seoul on Saturday and continue through Sunday.
 

Kwon will also perform in Taipei on Sept. 20.
 
“The Red” is Kwon’s first concert series since “Queen” in 2023.
 
Kwon debuted as a singer in 2014 and was later active as a member of project girl group IZ*ONE from 2018 to 2021. The group was formed through the Mnet competition show “Produce 48” (2018) and has released songs such as “La Vie en Rose” (2018), “Fiesta” (2020) and “Panorama” (2020).
 
Kwon is best known for her performances at the annual Waterbomb music festivals.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
