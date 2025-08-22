 Singer Sunmi to release new single 'Blue!' on Aug. 26
Singer Sunmi to release new single 'Blue!' on Aug. 26

Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 15:54
Singer Sunmi [ABYSS COMPANY]

Singer Sunmi will release a new single on Aug. 26, her agency Abyss Company said on Friday.
 
The upcoming release “Blue!” comes 14 months after Sunmi’s ninth digital single, “Balloon in Love,” dropped in June last year.
 

Sunmi teased the release this week from Monday to Thursday by releasing concept photos, all of which signaled a “dark and decadent tone,” according to the agency.  
 
Sunmi debuted as a member of the girl group Wonder Girls under JYP Entertainment in 2007. After departing the group in 2010 to pursue her studies, she embarked on a solo career, debuting with her first single, "24 Hours," in 2013.  
 
Sunmi is renowned for hits such as "Gashina" (2017), "Heroine" (2018), "Tail" (2021) and "Heart Burn" (2022).
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Sunmi Singer Abyss Company Korea

