 Stray Kids looks back on 'crazy' seven-year career with new album
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Stray Kids looks back on 'crazy' seven-year career with new album

Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 16:48
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Stray Kids poses for photos during a press conference for its fourth full-length album, ″Karma,″ at Conrad Seoul in western Seoul on Aug. 22. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Stray Kids poses for photos during a press conference for its fourth full-length album, ″Karma,″ at Conrad Seoul in western Seoul on Aug. 22. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

 
Stray Kids’ fourth full-length album, “Karma,” is a victory lap for the boy band’s record-setting stadium tour spanning 34 stops, 54 shows and 11 months. Fittingly, its lead track “Ceremony” celebrates the numerous milestones achieved on the octet’s global journey — or “good karma,” as the members put it.
 

Related Article

“Karma” marks the boy band’s first new release in Korea since its digital single “Mixtape: dominATE” dropped in March, and comes two years after its third full-length album, “5-STAR” (2023). Tracks include “Ceremony” and B-sides “Bleep,” "Creed,” “Mess,” “In My Head,” “Half Time,” “Phoenix,” “Ghost,” “0801” and two remixes of the lead track. The album’s visual concept is heavily centered on sports, with each member appearing as an athlete such as race car driver, tennis player or U.S. football player in the “Ceremony” music video. “Ceremony” blends trap EDM sound with funk rhythms, celebrating triumph after perseverance.
 
“We wanted to make an album that reflects the achievements we’ve made so far,” said member Changbin during a news conference for “Karma” in western Seoul on Friday, the day of the album's 1 p.m. release.
 
The album’s title, therefore, represents “the fruition of our hard work, which is good karma, so to speak,” Changbin added.
 
Boy band Stray Kids performed in Paris on July 26 and 27. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Stray Kids performed in Paris on July 26 and 27. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

The group’s recent “dominATE” world tour served as a major inspiration. Stray Kids wrapped up the tour, its largest yet, in July, following the release of its ninth EP, “ATE,” in July of last year. After a kickoff with four shows in Seoul in August last year, the band traveled approximately 285,000 kilometers (177,090 miles) across Asia, Oceania, Latin America, North America and Europe, performing 54 shows at 34 venues, including 27 stadiums. The group scooped up several accolades along the journey, becoming the first K-pop act to headline 13 stadiums and drawing 120,000 fans at Stade de France, the biggest audience a K-pop act has ever brought to the venue.
 
“This album is our celebration that we wish to share with Stay after completing our world tour,” said Hyunjin.
 
Looking back on his memories of stadiums filled with fans, he added, “If there’s one thing I’ll remember at my very last moment, it will probably be how Stay looked at us onstage.”
 
Stray Kids poses for photos during a press conference for its fourth full-length album, ″Karma,″ at Conrad Seoul in western Seoul on Aug. 22. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Stray Kids poses for photos during a press conference for its fourth full-length album, ″Karma,″ at Conrad Seoul in western Seoul on Aug. 22. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

“We wanted to show new musical sides of Stray Kids with this album,” said leader Bang Chan, who is part of 3RACHA, the group’s producing subunit, alongside Changbin and Han. “I believe that the choices I make now shape my destiny, and the reason we’ve come this far is our hard work and the fact that we all shared one dream.”
 
Boy band Stray Kids performs at Wrigley Field in Chicago on June 27. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Stray Kids performs at Wrigley Field in Chicago on June 27. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Stray Kids — Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. — debuted in 2018. The eight-member boy band topped the Billboard 200 albums chart with six consecutive releases, becoming the first artist ever to do so in the chart’s 69-year history and tying BTS for the most No. 1 albums on the chart by a K-pop act.
 
Stray Kids poses for photos during a press conference for its fourth full-length album, ″Karma,″ at Conrad Seoul in western Seoul on Aug. 22. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Stray Kids poses for photos during a press conference for its fourth full-length album, ″Karma,″ at Conrad Seoul in western Seoul on Aug. 22. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

 
The members sum themselves up in one word: “crazy.”
 
“I’d compare us to F1 racing, as we are racing forward like crazy, and it’s not just about one driver, but a team effort, just like F1,” said Lee Know. “We are on this journey with Stay, our company, and all the teams that work with us.”
 
Spotify opened the ″Spotify STAYdium″ pop-up in collaboration with boy band Stray Kids to celebrate the release of the group's fourth full-length album, ″Karma,″ in eastern Seoul. The pop-up will run from Aug. 22 to 25. [SHIN HA-NEE]

Spotify opened the ″Spotify STAYdium″ pop-up in collaboration with boy band Stray Kids to celebrate the release of the group's fourth full-length album, ″Karma,″ in eastern Seoul. The pop-up will run from Aug. 22 to 25. [SHIN HA-NEE]

Changbin also said, “We’re crazy about Stray Kids.“
 
“It’s not about being narcissistic,” he continued. “Just like how we’re crazy about our fans, music and performance, we’re crazy about our team, still constantly talking about our vision when we’re hanging out together.”
 
Reflecting on the band’s seven-year journey, the rapper shared, “In the earlier days of our career, I struggled because I wasn’t sure if we were on the right path, and I remember seeing a lot of unfavorable feedback.
 
“But my bandmates trusted me, and STAY trusted us as well, and that gave me the confidence to keep going,” he said. “I’ve been stubborn, and that stubbornness paid off in good music.”


A teaser image for Stray Kids' fourth full-length album, "Karma' [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

A teaser image for Stray Kids' fourth full-length album, "Karma' [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]


BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
tags Stray Kids Karma JYP Entertainment

More in K-pop

Stray Kids unveils fourth album, 'Karma' — in pictures

Hanteo Music Festival postponed due to venue issues

Stray Kids looks back on 'crazy' seven-year career with new album

Sports-themed Stray Kids pop-up celebrates new album, successful world tour and devoted fans

TikTok launches #Karma campaign to celebrate Stray Kids’ release of fourth full-length album

Related Stories

Stray Kids to release 4th full-length album 'Karma' on Aug. 22

Stray Kids perform for 120,000 fans in Brazil concerts

Stray Kids ends 'dominATE' world tour, 4th full-length album to be released this month

'Ceremony' leads tracklist for new Stray Kids album 'Karma'

Stray Kids members renew contracts with label JYP Entertainment ahead of world tour
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)