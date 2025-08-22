TikTok launches #Karma campaign to celebrate Stray Kids’ release of fourth full-length album
Global short-form video platform TikTok launched a global in-app campaign titled #Karma on Friday to celebrate the release of boy band Stray Kids’ fourth full-length album “Karma.”
The campaign, which runs for approximately two weeks, is accessible through a dedicated campaign hub that appears when users search for “Stray Kids” on the TikTok app.
Participants can earn exclusive rewards by completing a variety of missions, including obtaining profile frames, joining group challenges and creating user-generated content.
By following the group’s official TikTok account, searching for “Stray Kids” on the app and saving the lead track “Ceremony” to a music platform, users can create a video using the track and receive an exclusive profile frame available only during the campaign period.
The campaign also features a special group mission. If each track on the album is saved more than 200,000 times during the campaign, exclusive images of two members associated with each song will be revealed.
Stray Kids currently has over 31 million followers on TikTok, with their content accumulating more than 1.4 billion likes. More than 21 million videos featuring the group have been created on the platform.
“Our fans, STAY, are always at the heart of everything we do,” said Stray Kids. “TikTok is where we can truly feel the love and creativity of our fans, and we hope the #Karma campaign will become a special and unforgettable moment to celebrate our new release together.”
Stray Kids released its new album "Karma" on Friday. "Karma" marks the boy band’s first new release in Korea after its digital single “Mixtape: dominATE" dropped in March, and comes two years after its third full-length album, “5-STAR” (2023).
