 'KPop Demon Hunters' sing-along screening scheduled for September at BIFF
Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 09:40
A scene from Netflix's animated film ″KPop Demon Hunters″ [NETFLIX]

Fans of Netflix’s global hit animation “KPop Demon Hunters” will have the chance to sing along to their favorite original songs from the film at Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in September.
 
A special sing-along screening of “KPop Demon Hunters” will take place at Sohyang Theater Shinhan Card Hall on the campus of Dongseo University, BIFF organizers announced on Thursday.
 

The screening will allow audiences to sing along to the film’s soundtrack, which has topped music charts across North America and beyond. Songs such as “How It’s Done,” “Soda Pop,” “Golden” and “Your Idol” have fueled the project’s rise toward the top of Netflix’s global rankings.
 
“KPop Demon Hunters,” which blends the world of K-pop with occult fantasy, has drawn widespread international attention and established itself as a brand in its own right, according to the festival’s organizers.
 
The 30th edition of BIFF is scheduled to be held from Sept. 17 to 26 in and around the southern port city of Busan.
 
Details on the sing-along screening schedule will be released through BIFF’s official website.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea BIFF Busan KPop Demon Hunters sing-along screening

