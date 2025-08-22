'The Shadow's Edge,' starring Seventeen's Jun, hits Korea on Sept. 20
Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 13:27 Updated: 22 Aug. 2025, 13:45
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Chinese action blockbuster “The Shadow's Edge,” featuring Jun of the boy band Seventeen, will hit Korean theaters on Sept. 20, the film's distributor, D Station, said Friday.
The film follows a criminal syndicate that bypasses an advanced surveillance network and the elite monitoring team tasked with tracking them down. Jun, whose real name is Wen Junhui, plays Hu Feng, a member of the criminal gang, acting alongside legendary stars Jackie Chan and Tony Leung.
“The Shadow’s Edge” premiered in China on Saturday, drawing 6.3 million viewers in just two days. The project was also showcased at the Cannes Film Market in May, attracting global attention from Asia to Europe and Latin America, according to D Station and Jun’s agency, Pledis Entertainment.
Jun’s boxing-based action scenes have earned praise from critics, with director Larry Yang calling him “a diligent actor with limitless potential,” according to Pledis Entertainment. Chinese outlet Southern Metropolis Daily described Jun as a “rising action star,” noting the strong screen presence of his gang ensemble.
Debuting as a child actor in “The Pye Dog” (2007), Jun won Best New Performer at the Hong Kong Film Directors’ Guild Awards in 2007 and was the first Chinese child actor nominated for Best New Actor at the Hong Kong Film Awards.
He has since expanded his acting portfolio through projects including the Chinese romance series “Exclusive Fairytale” (2023), which earned him Rising Star of the Year at the Busan International Film Festival’s Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards.
Jun is continuing his group activities with Seventeen. The band will kick off its “[New_]” tour in Incheon on Sept. 12 and 13 before heading to Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium on Sept. 27 and 28. The tour continues in five North American cities in October, stopping at the Tacoma Dome in Washington on Oct. 11, BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Oct. 16 and 17, Moody Center ATX in Texas on Oct. 21 and 22, Amerant Bank Arena in Florida on Oct. 26 and 27 and Capital One Arena in Washington on Oct. 29 and 30.
The "[New_]” tour will continue to four major domes in Japan from November through December, including the Vantelin Dome Nagoya on Nov. 27, 29 and 30, Kyocera Dome Osaka on Dec. 4, 6 and 7, the Tokyo Dome on Dec. 11 and 12 and the Fukuoka PayPay Dome on Dec. 20 and 21.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)