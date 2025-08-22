Park Chan-wook finds humor in man's tragic plight in 'No Other Choice'

Nongshim launches snacks and ramyeon tied to Netflix film “KPop Demon Hunters”

Korean arrested in Japan for allegedly filming bootleg copy of animated film

'KPop Demon Hunters' sing-along screening scheduled for September at BIFF

'The Shadow's Edge,' starring Seventeen's Jun, hits Korea on Sept. 20

Related Stories

Park Yoo-chun returns to the big screen in new film 'On The Edge'

Crime action film 'On the Line' set to premiere on Sept. 15

Seventeen's Jun to release third solo digital single 'Limbo' on Friday

HYBE's 'The City' project to feature Seventeen-themed river cruise

Exo's Lay and Seventeen's Jun to drop Chinese songs this evening