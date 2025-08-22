Doja Cat's first Korea performance to admit adults only
Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 15:54
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
Pop icon and rapper Doja Cat is set to perform in Korea for the first time this December.
Her first concert in Korea will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13, at Hall 10 of the Kintex Exhibition Center 2 in Goyang, Gyeonggi.
Ticket sales will be held from noon to 2:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, for members of the artist's club. General sales will take place at noon on Aug. 29. Tickets are only available through NOL Ticket.
Details are available on Doja Cat’s official website and social media platforms.
The event is restricted to those 19 years and older. Ticket purchases and admission require age verification both online and at the venue.
Doja Cat rose to fame after releasing her debut studio album “Amala” in 2018. The same year, her viral single “MOOO!” became an internet meme sensation, drawing attention from music fans and earning critical acclaim.
She has since released three albums, “Hot Pink” (2019), “Planet Her” (2021), and “Scarlet” (2023), all of which landed at No. 9, 2 and 1, respectively, on the Billboard Top 100.
“Kiss Me More” (2021), her hit single featuring singer SZA, surpassed 3 billion streams worldwide and earned her a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2022, after receiving three nominations.
Earlier this year, Doja Cat was featured on Blackpink member Lisa’s solo single “Born Again,” drawing significant attention. Doja Cat is now gearing up to release her next album “Vie” in September, starting with the single “Jealous Type.”
