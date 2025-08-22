Comedian Park Mi-sun halts TV activities after early-stage breast cancer diagnosis
Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 15:45
Comedian Park Mi-sun has halted her broadcasting activities after being diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, industry insiders said Friday. Her condition is "not severe," according to her agency.
Park, 58, learned of the illness during a routine medical checkup earlier this year. She has completed a round of radiation treatment and is continuing with medication, according to people familiar with her condition.
Park debuted in 1988 as part of MBC’s open recruitment for comedians and has since maintained a steady presence on television, appearing on shows like the third season of KBS' "Happy Together" (2007-18) and MBN's "Teenage Parents" (2022-24). Her sudden decision to step away from work sparked speculation about her health.
“Park Mi-sun is currently taking time off for health reasons," said a spokesperson from her agency, Cube Entertainment. "She is not in a severe condition, to our understanding.”
Her husband, comedian Lee Bong-won, mentioned the situation on MBC’s “Radio Star” in June.
“We decided to appear together on a show, but she had to step down due to health issues. She is now receiving treatment and resting. She has been working nonstop for 38 years without a month’s break, so this is a chance to recharge,” he said.
Colleagues have also shared their support.
“People are curious about how Mi-sun is doing. I pray for her every day," comedian Jo Hye-ryun said on an MBC Radio program on Monday.
Comedian Lee Kyung-sil expressed her concern on social media, writing, “I made watermelon water kimchi to give to my sister. It’s an excuse because I miss her so much.
"Many people are praying for her. I hope she doesn’t feel lonely and only focuses on her health," she added.
