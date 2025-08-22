MBC pulls drama teaser after backlash over cultural insensitivity
Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 08:45
MBC has deleted a teaser for its upcoming drama “To the Moon” after it drew criticism for mocking Middle Eastern culture. The broadcaster also issued an apology.
In a statement Thursday, MBC admitted the clip, modeled after 1980s and 1990s ice cream commercials, failed to account for how it might be viewed in other cultural contexts. “We have since removed the video in question,” the network said. “We will be more mindful and cautious going forward to ensure no discomfort is caused.”
The first teaser for “To The Moon” was unveiled on Wednesady, featuring actors Lee Sun-bin, Ra Mi-ran, Jo A-ram and Kim Young-dae dressed in Arabian-inspired costumes dancing comically to upbeat music. The video was a parody of a well-known ice cream commercial that included the phrase, “That looks strange.”
Following its release, some overseas viewers criticized the teaser for lacking cultural sensitivity toward the Middle East.
“To The Moon” follows the story of three working-class women struggling to make ends meet on their salaries, who turn to cryptocurrency investment as a means of survival. The drama premieres on Sept. 19.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)