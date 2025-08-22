National Assembly speaker to attend China's celebration of World War II victory

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik plans to visit Beijing early next month to attend a ceremony marking China's anniversary of its victory over Japan in World War II, officials said Friday.China plans to hold a large-scale military parade in Tiananmen Square on Sept. 3 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of its victory.“Woo has decided to attend China's 80th Victory Day ceremony after receiving an official invitation from the Chinese government,” the office said in a press release.His trip, on behalf of President Lee Jae Myung, appears to reflect concerns that Lee's attendance could strain the Korea-U.S. alliance. China had reportedly sounded out the possibility of Lee's attendance at the upcoming event.Woo's office said lawmakers with a “deep understanding of Korea-China relations,” mainly from the Korea-China Parliamentarians' Union, will join the trip.Accompanying Woo will be Reps. Park Jie-won, Kim Tae-nyeon, Park Jeung and Hong Kee-won of the Democratic Party, Rep. Kim Sung-won of the People Power Party and Rep. Kim Joon-hyung of the minor Rebuilding Korea Party.Yonhap