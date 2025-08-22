 National Assembly speaker to attend China's celebration of World War II victory
Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 13:28
 
Korean National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, right, and Chinese Ambassador to Korea Dai Bing, left, shake hands during their meeting at the parliamentary building in Seoul on Aug. 20. [YONHAP]

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik plans to visit Beijing early next month to attend a ceremony marking China's anniversary of its victory over Japan in World War II, officials said Friday.
 
China plans to hold a large-scale military parade in Tiananmen Square on Sept. 3 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of its victory.
 

“Woo has decided to attend China's 80th Victory Day ceremony after receiving an official invitation from the Chinese government,” the office said in a press release.
 
His trip, on behalf of President Lee Jae Myung, appears to reflect concerns that Lee's attendance could strain the Korea-U.S. alliance. China had reportedly sounded out the possibility of Lee's attendance at the upcoming event.
 
Woo's office said lawmakers with a “deep understanding of Korea-China relations,” mainly from the Korea-China Parliamentarians' Union, will join the trip.
 
Accompanying Woo will be Reps. Park Jie-won, Kim Tae-nyeon, Park Jeung and Hong Kee-won of the Democratic Party, Rep. Kim Sung-won of the People Power Party and Rep. Kim Joon-hyung of the minor Rebuilding Korea Party.
 

Yonhap
