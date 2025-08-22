24 key landmarks in Korea to join energy conservation lights-off event

More than 20 key landmarks in Korea will participate in an energy conservation awareness event later Friday by turning off their lights for five minutes in the evening, the industry ministry said.A total of 24 locations, including the Seoul City Hall building, the National Assembly and Busan Tower in the country's southeastern port city of Busan, will turn their lights off for five minutes at 9 p.m.The event is part of a campaign arranged on the occasion of the 22nd Energy Day, created by Korea NGO's Energy Network, one of the biggest coalitions of energy-related civic groups.“We need efforts from the government level, as well as those from individual citizens, to tackle climate change,” said Deputy Minister for Energy Industry at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy Lee Ho-hyeon. “Every little effort to save energy could help in tackling the climate crisis.”Yonhap