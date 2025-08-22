 24 key landmarks in Korea to join energy conservation lights-off event
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Environment

print dictionary print

24 key landmarks in Korea to join energy conservation lights-off event

Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 20:01
The Seoul City Hall building is pictured on Aug. 19, 2020. [YONHAP]

The Seoul City Hall building is pictured on Aug. 19, 2020. [YONHAP]

 
More than 20 key landmarks in Korea will participate in an energy conservation awareness event later Friday by turning off their lights for five minutes in the evening, the industry ministry said.
 
A total of 24 locations, including the Seoul City Hall building, the National Assembly and Busan Tower in the country's southeastern port city of Busan, will turn their lights off for five minutes at 9 p.m.
 

Related Article

The event is part of a campaign arranged on the occasion of the 22nd Energy Day, created by Korea NGO's Energy Network, one of the biggest coalitions of energy-related civic groups.
 
“We need efforts from the government level, as well as those from individual citizens, to tackle climate change,” said Deputy Minister for Energy Industry at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy Lee Ho-hyeon. “Every little effort to save energy could help in tackling the climate crisis.”

Yonhap
tags korea landmarks energy conservation

More in Environment

24 key landmarks in Korea to join energy conservation lights-off event

Summer sizzle to continue over weekend and into September, KMA warns

K-water, Microsoft to create marsh near Korea's largest dam

Heat wave to continue Tuesday with morning rain in Seoul area

Downpours batter Seoul with heat wave set to begin from Friday

Related Stories

Museum to fix 'ripples' in Rembrandt's 'Night Watch'

X-ray exhibit offers a rare glimpse inside Korea's national treasures

Everland's Siberian tiger siblings to go to tiger camp next month

Major firms urged to join energy-saving efforts

Energy price blues
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)