 Kim Jong-un to award troops returning from Russia with national commendations
Korea JoongAng Daily

Kim Jong-un to award troops returning from Russia with national commendations

Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 10:11 Updated: 22 Aug. 2025, 14:03
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with commanders of the country's military unit recently returned from deployment in Russia, the state-run Rodong Sinmun reported on Aug. 21. [NEWS1]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with commanders of the country’s military unit recently returned from deployment in Russia, the state-run Rodong Sinmun reported on Aug. 21. [NEWS1]

 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with commanders of the country’s military unit that recently returned from deployment in Russia and is set to present them with national commendations — a move analysts say is intended to shore up public sentiment by emphasizing the legitimacy of the deployment and portraying it as one of Kim’s distinct achievements.
 
The Rodong Sinmun reported on Thursday that Kim met with senior commanders of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) overseas operations unit at the headquarters of the ruling Workers’ Party to prepare for a national award ceremony.
 

Related Article

 
At the meeting, Kim received a detailed report on military activities conducted in the operational area and commended the commanders for leading the troops during what he called the “liberation operation” in Russia’s Kursk region.
 
“Saying that the country assigned them and their combat units to carry out the most important duty, Kim conveyed warm militant encouragement to all the commanding officers and the combatants of the units who participated in the operations for liberating Kursk to display boundless loyalty to the trust of the country with legendary military merits,” the Rodong Sinmun reported.
 
“Ours is a heroic army,” Kim said during the meeting, quoted by Rodong Sinmun. “It is because our army is made up of the sons whose lives were given by our heroic people and who have been raised by them. Our army has fully demonstrated its unique qualities. Such a result has cemented its appellation and reputation as the most powerful army in the world, giving everyone a clear understanding of it.”
 
The newspaper also published photos showing Kim smiling, embracing and speaking with the commanders. Among those pictured were Kim Yong-bok, vice chief of the KPA General Staff, and Ri Chang-ho, deputy chief of staff and director of the Reconnaissance General Bureau, both of whom oversaw the troops deployed to Russia.
 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with commanders of the country’s military unit recently returned from deployment in Russia, the state-run Rodong Sinmun reported on Aug. 21. [NEWS1]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with commanders of the country’s military unit recently returned from deployment in Russia, the state-run Rodong Sinmun reported on Aug. 21. [NEWS1]

 
The paper announced that a national commendation ceremony will take place at the Workers’ Party Central Committee headquarters for the officers and soldiers who achieved “immortal feats” in overseas military operations, recognizing those who distinguished themselves on the Russian front.
 
Last month, North Korea released images of Kim attending a repatriation ceremony for fallen soldiers of the expeditionary force, where he was seen kneeling and appearing emotional in front of flag-draped coffins.
 
Now, by holding an official awards ceremony for those recognized for their achievements in Kursk, North Korea appears intent on reinforcing the legitimacy and outcomes of the controversial deployment.
 
Experts suggest the move is part of a broader effort to stabilize public opinion following the dispatch and highlight Kim’s direct involvement and leadership in the Russian deployment and the Kursk operation.
 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with commanders of the country’s military unit recently returned from deployment in Russia, the state-run Rodong Sinmun reported on Aug. 21. [NEWS1]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with commanders of the country’s military unit recently returned from deployment in Russia, the state-run Rodong Sinmun reported on Aug. 21. [NEWS1]

 
“In battlefield situations, commanders directly affect a unit’s combat effectiveness, so bringing them back home to attend the commendation ceremony is an unusual decision,” said Oh Gyeong-seob, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification.
 
“Given that U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly mediating talks between Russia and Ukraine, North Korea may also be trying to emphasize the achievements of its deployment and gain firsthand insight into the on-site atmosphere,” Oh added.
 
Separately, North Korea on the same day criticized the arrival of two British Royal Navy ships at a South Korean naval base, calling it “a war visit pushing the situation to the brink.”
 
The Tide-class support ship RFA Tidespring and the Type 23 frigate HMS Richmond entered Busan Naval Operations Base on Aug. 11 and 12, respectively, as part of the Royal Navy’s “Operation Highmast,” which includes deployments across the Indo-Pacific.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHUNG YEONG-GYO [[email protected]]
