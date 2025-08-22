Ex-PM Han appears for special counsel questioning again in martial law probe

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Friday appeared before a special counsel team for the third time to be questioned about his alleged involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched attempt to impose martial law.Han did not respond to reporters' questions as he arrived at special counsel Cho Eun-suk's office in Seoul to undergo questioning regarding allegations that he aided Yoon's martial law declaration on Dec. 3.The team is expected to decide whether to request an arrest warrant for Han after the session. On Tuesday, Han underwent a 16-hour session that ended early the next morning.Cho's team views Han as a key accomplice to Yoon's declaration, given his role as second-in-command to the former president and his procedural involvement in the declaration.Han was among the six Cabinet members Yoon called to share his plans to impose martial law. He also took part in a Cabinet meeting that reviewed the decree before its declaration and another one that lifted it the next day.The team also suspects Han of being involved in Yoon's efforts to draft and destroy a revised version of the decree after martial law was lifted.He is also accused of lying under oath when he testified before the National Assembly in February.At the time, Han said he was not aware of the martial law decree until the Cabinet meeting that lifted martial law, claiming that he later realized a copy of the decree was in his pocket.Han told Cho's team Tuesday that he received the decree from Yoon, changing his previous testimony.Yonhap