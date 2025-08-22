Covid-19 hospitalizations rise for 7th week, numbers could rise further after school restarts, health authorities warn
Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 16:28
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalized in Korea has increased for seven consecutive weeks, according to health authorities, who warn that students returning to school could further fuel infections despite expectations of a slowdown later this month.
A total of 302 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized at general hospitals nationwide from Aug. 10 to 16, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Friday.
The figure has been rising steadily since the 26th week, or June 22 to 28, when only 63 patients were hospitalized, increasing to 101 in Week 27, 103 in Week 28, 123 in Week 29, 139 in Week 30, 220 in Week 31, 272 in Week 32 and 302 in Week 33.
By age group, people aged 65 and older accounted for 60 percent with 2,458 of the 4,100 cumulative hospitalizations this year through Week 33. Patients aged 50 to 64 made up 18.4 percent with 756 people, followed by those aged 19 to 49 at 9.9 percent with 407 people.
Despite the sustained rise, the current level remains far lower than last summer’s peak of 1,441 hospitalized patients in Week 33 of 2023.
Wastewater surveillance data also shows a continuing uptick in the concentration of the virus since the 26th week. However, the Covid-19 detection rate among tested samples slightly declined to 31.5 percent in Week 33, down from 32 percent the previous week.
The KDCA said it expects the current wave to ease by the end of August, citing signs of a slowdown in the growth rate. “Considering current hospitalization numbers, detection rates and trends from previous years, the upward trend is expected to level off within the next two weeks,” an official said.
However, the agency plans to keep monitoring the situation closely as schools reopen in late August and early September.
“Healthy individuals may recover quickly from Covid-19, but they risk transmitting it to high-risk groups such as the elderly,” the KDCA official added. “It is important for people of all ages to stay vigilant and follow preventive measures.”
KDCA Commissioner Lim Seung-kwan urged the public to continue practicing basic preventive measures.
“Although we are seeing fewer cases compared to last summer, the number of hospitalized patients is still rising,” he said. “We ask the public to continue adhering to everyday prevention guidelines.”
Lim emphasized the importance of regular handwashing, cough etiquette and ventilation and advised those working at or visiting medical and care facilities to wear masks. He also urged high-risk individuals to avoid crowded places and to wear a mask if they attend public events.
