Crypto scam fugitive caught after tossing cigarette butt in Seoul
Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 11:31 Updated: 22 Aug. 2025, 14:06
What began as a routine stop for tossing away a cigarette butt near a Seoul subway station ended with police arresting a fugitive wanted for a 17.7 billion won ($12.66 million) cryptocurrency scam.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s mobile patrol unit said Friday it arrested the male suspect in his 60s near Sillim Station in Gwanak District, southern Seoul. He was wanted on 10 charges, including fraud.
According to police, officers on patrol spotted the suspect discarding a cigarette butt and hastily leaving the area at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
When police moved to stop him, the suspect tried to get into a taxi, pleading, “Just let me go this once.” Suspicious, officers demanded identification. The suspect refused to present an ID and instead attempted to flee, repeatedly saying, “Please let me go, I’ll pay you,” while pretending to talk on his phone.
After persistent questioning, police confirmed he was a wanted fugitive with arrest warrants issued on 10 charges, including assault and fraud. The suspect is accused of orchestrating a large-scale cryptocurrency scam between 2018 and 2019, defrauding some 1,300 victims of around 17.7 billion won. He had been on the run for about five years until his arrest this week.
Police transferred the suspect to the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office, which has been handling the case.
The arrest highlights the effectiveness of strengthened patrols around Sillim Station, where police have maintained a constant presence since a deadly stabbing rampage occurred in July 2023.
“We will continue to do our utmost to ensure safety that citizens can truly feel,” a police official said.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
