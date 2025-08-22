 Ex-first lady not to attend Saturday questioning due to 'poor health'
Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 20:14
Kim Keon Hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, leaves the office of the special counsel team led by Min Joong-ki at KT Gwanghwamun Building in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Aug. 6 after being questioned. [NEWS1]

Former first lady Kim Keon Hee, who is currently under arrest, will not appear for questioning by a special counsel team this weekend due to health problems, her lawyer said Friday.
 
Kim, the wife of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is currently in custody, had been summoned to appear at special counsel Min Joong-ki's office Saturday morning to be questioned over corruption and bribery allegations.
 

Kim's side recently informed the special counsel team of her intent to skip Saturday's session, citing health problems, the investigation team said in a press release. It has summoned Kim again for questioning on Monday.
 
The former first lady's lawyer said that she is in "very poor" health condition due to low blood pressure and anxiety disorders.
 
Last week, Kim was arrested on suspicion of involvement in a stock manipulation scheme, meddling in candidate nominations for the 2022 parliamentary by-elections and 2024 general elections, and receiving luxury gifts from the Unification Church through a shaman in exchange for business favors.
 
The former first lady had since been questioned by the special counsel team three times, but she reportedly refused to answer most of their questions during the sessions.

