Former Prime Minister Han questioned as suspect for third time in Dec. 3 martial law probe
Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 19:29
The special counsel team investigating the Dec. 3 martial law allegations questioned former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Friday for the third time as a suspect. The team is expected to request an arrest warrant for Han as early as this weekend.
The questioning centered on multiple charges, including participation in insurrection, perjury, falsification and use of official documents related to a so-called “post-martial law proclamation,” violation of the Act on the Management of Presidential Archives and destruction of official documents. Han was previously questioned on July 2 and 19.
‘Received proclamation directly from Yoon’
Investigators are weighing whether to charge Han with aiding an insurrection or carrying out key duties in its execution. Han previously denied ever seeing the martial law proclamation file, but in his most recent questioning, he admitted he received the document directly from former President Yoon Suk Yeol on the day martial law was declared.
This testimony contradicts his earlier statement at the Constitutional Court’s impeachment trial, where he said he had not seen the proclamation, raising suspicions of perjury.
Closed-circuit footage from the presidential office on the day of the declaration reportedly shows Han leaving Yoon’s office with a document tucked into his suit pocket. Investigators suspect the paper may have contained instructions assigning Han specific responsibilities under martial law, which could indicate his active role in carrying out the insurrection.
‘Neglect of constitutional duty as deputy chair of Cabinet’
The special counsel believes that as prime minister and constitutionally mandated deputy chair of the Cabinet, Han neglected his duty to block an unlawful declaration of martial law. They argue that, given his long career in public service since the 1970s and his direct experience of the 1979—80 military coup under Chun Doo Hwan, Han should have recognized that an improper declaration of martial law could amount to insurrection. Instead, he may have helped provide procedural legitimacy.
The team is also scrutinizing whether Han’s recommendation to convene a Cabinet meeting after Yoon’s martial law order was intended as a cover to legitimize the process. Han, however, maintains that his actions were meant to dissuade Yoon from pursuing martial law.
“The key issue in today’s questioning is whether Han was involved in the insurrection,” said Deputy Special Counsel Park Ji-young on Friday. “Determining whether he acknowledges this role is critical.”
“As prime minister, his duty was not only to assist but also to provide checks and balances,” said Park. “We are examining whether his actions upheld his constitutional responsibility to defend the state.”
The special counsel is expected to apply either the charge of insurrection by a key participant or aiding an insurrection when it files for Han’s arrest warrant, likely this weekend.
Investigators also questioned Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Lt. Gen. Lee Seung-o on Friday morning regarding an alleged drone infiltration operation targeting Pyongyang. They are examining whether former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, while serving as head of the presidential security service, issued related orders and how the chain of command functioned.
Over the weekend, the probe will expand to alleged election interference involving North Korea, with investigators set to question former Defense Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won about his “Noh Sang-won notebook” and the circumstances under which it was written.
Park confirmed Friday that Noh has acknowledged the notebook is his.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SUK GYEONG-MIN, KIM SEONG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)