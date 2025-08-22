 Greenhouse fire in Seoul's Gangnam district prompts road closure
Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 18:07
Firefighters put out flames near a greenhouse complex in Segok-dong, Gangnam District, southern Seoul, after a fire on the afternoon of Aug. 22. [YONHAP]

A fire broke out at a greenhouse complex in Segok-dong, Gangnam District, southern Seoul, at around 2:13 p.m. Friday.
 
The blaze prompted a full closure of lanes two through five on Heonreung-ro between Segok Intersection and Bokjeong Interchange.
 

The fire authorities issued a Level 1 response at 2:20 p.m., mobilizing all available personnel and equipment from the local fire station to bring the flames under control.
 
No casualties have been reported so far.
 
The Gangnam District Office sent out emergency alerts advising drivers to take detours and urging nearby residents to exercise caution.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
