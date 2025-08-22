Greenhouse fire in Seoul's Gangnam district prompts road closure
Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 18:07
A fire broke out at a greenhouse complex in Segok-dong, Gangnam District, southern Seoul, at around 2:13 p.m. Friday.
The blaze prompted a full closure of lanes two through five on Heonreung-ro between Segok Intersection and Bokjeong Interchange.
The fire authorities issued a Level 1 response at 2:20 p.m., mobilizing all available personnel and equipment from the local fire station to bring the flames under control.
No casualties have been reported so far.
The Gangnam District Office sent out emergency alerts advising drivers to take detours and urging nearby residents to exercise caution.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
