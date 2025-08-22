Hacking ringleader who tried to steal HYBE shares from BTS member Jungkook's account extradited to Korea
Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 15:54
The ringleader of a hacking group that attempted to steal 8.4 billion won ($6.03 million) worth of shares in HYBE from a securities account registered under BTS member Jungkook was extradited to Korea from Thailand, the Ministry of Justice said Friday.
The 34-year-old Chinese national is accused of leading a group that hacked personal information from multiple websites, including telecom providers, from August 2023 to January 2024, and used it to siphon funds from the financial accounts of wealthy individuals and celebrities.
The hackers allegedly accessed the victims' financial, securities and cryptocurrency accounts by exploiting stolen personal data, transferring stocks and savings in the process. The confirmed damages total 38 billion won. Authorities say the group used the hacked information to open budget phone lines without authorization to avoid being tracked by investigators.
Shortly after BTS member Jungkook enlisted in the military in January 2024, an attempt was made to impersonate his identity and gain access to his securities account. HYBE, his agency, immediately flagged the suspicious activity and froze the account before any funds were lost.
“The victims include high-profile celebrities, conglomerate chairmen and startup CEOs,” the ministry said.
After confirming the hacking operation, the Ministry of Justice and the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency collaborated with Interpol to track down the suspect. Authorities learned in April that the suspect had entered Thailand and quickly requested local authorities to take him into custody.
Working through a cooperative investigative network across Southeast Asia, Korean officials apprehended the ringleader within two weeks. Prosecutors and investigators were then dispatched to Thailand to coordinate the extradition.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency plans to seek a warrant for the suspect’s arrest following questioning.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JIN-WOO [[email protected]]
