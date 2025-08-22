Korea Post suspends most U.S.-bound packages as tariffs rise
Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 08:38
Korean post offices will stop accepting most parcels bound for the United States next week, as Washington ends duty-free treatment for low-value imports.
Korea Post, under the Ministry of Science and ICT, said Thursday it will suspend airmail parcels to the U.S. starting Monday. Express mail service (EMS) packages, except for documents not subject to tariffs, will halt Tuesday.
The move comes as a new U.S. policy takes effect at midnight on Aug. 29. For years, goods valued under $800 entered the U.S. tariff-free through international mail. Under the new rule, all incoming postal items — except letters and documents — must be declared and face a 15 percent tariff.
This change stems from a presidential executive order signed on July 30 eliminating the $800 de minimis exemption, which the U.S. administration believes has become a conduit for smuggling narcotics and counterfeit goods.
The current international postal network cannot support the processing of mandatory customs declarations and tariff payments for all items, prompting the suspension, according to Korea Post.
As an alternative, Korea Post recommended the “EMS Premium” service operated by private courier companies. Under EMS Premium, the logistics provider handles customs clearance, and tariffs are paid by the recipient. The service may be more cost-effective for heavier packages weighing over 4.5 kilograms (9.9 pounds), but delivery fees for lighter items may be higher compared to standard EMS.
Korea Post said it will devise further measures to minimize inconvenience to the public. However, it remains uncertain when customs declaration and tariff systems can be integrated into the existing international postal network.
The agency also advised customers planning to send items to the United States to accurately declare the value and purpose of the goods and prepare necessary customs documents such as invoices.
