Man arrested after allegedly killing woman in Yongin officetel
Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 10:19
A man in his 30s who allegedly killed a woman in an officetel building in Yongin, Gyeonggi, was arrested Friday, a day after the crime.
The Yongin Seobu Police Precinct said it apprehended the suspect at 8:48 a.m. in a mountainous area of Hongcheon County, Gangwon. He was spotted by a scent-tracking dog handler from the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency and arrested by the Gangwon Provincial Police Agency’s mobile investigation unit.
Police plan to transfer the suspect to the Yongin Seobu Police Precinct for questioning to determine his motive.
The suspect is accused of stabbing to death a woman with a weapon he had prepared in advance at around 2:40 to 2:50 a.m. Thursday in the underground parking lot of an officetel, a building that combines small offices and studio-style residences, in Suji District, Yongin. The two were acquaintances.
At 5:45 a.m., more than three hours after the attack, a resident reported the killing to police. Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and identified the man as the suspect.
Immediately after the crime, the man drove to Gangwon before abandoning his car in front of a school in Hongcheon County and fleeing on foot. Police launched a search in the surrounding area, which led to his capture.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
