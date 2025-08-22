Man arrested for fatal stabbing of woman in Yongin, Gyeonggi
Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 14:35
Police arrested a man in his late 30s on Friday on suspicion of fatally stabbing a woman in her 30s in Yongin, Gyeonggi. He confessed to the charges.
The Yongin Seobu Police Precinct said officers took the suspect into custody at 8:48 a.m. in a mountain area in Hongcheon County, Gangwon. He is accused of stabbing the victim with a knife in the underground parking lot of an officetel in Yongin’s Suji District around 2:40 a.m. on Thursday.
A resident discovered the victim’s body at 5:45 a.m. and called police. Investigators identified the man as the suspect after reviewing CCTV footage and began tracking him.
After the killing, the suspect drove to Hongcheon, abandoned his car in front of a middle school and fled on foot. Police found a knife believed to have been used in the crime inside the vehicle.
CCTV footage later showed him heading into a nearby mountain about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) away. A police search dog handler located him there, and officers from the Gangwon Provincial Police Precinct’s special investigation unit arrested him. Police said he was wearing the same clothes he had on during the attack.
After his arrest, the suspect admitted to the crime, telling police: “I committed the offense.”
Police said the suspect and the victim knew each other. The suspect had visited a store that the victim operated.
In May, the victim, a Chinese national, filed a report against the suspect, claiming he had victimized her. Officers from the Hwaseong Dongtan Police Precinct's women and youth division questioned the victim, but she said she did not want to pursue the case or receive police protection.
Police followed up with a translator to persuade her to proceed, and eventually booked the man as a suspect. They again offered the victim protective equipment, but she declined.
In June, the man voluntarily turned himself in, saying he had committed another crime, police added. Authorities had been investigating those cases when Thursday’s killing occurred.
Investigators are looking into whether the suspect targeted the victim in retaliation for her earlier report. Police have asked the National Forensic Service to conduct an autopsy.
The suspect was transferred from the Gangwon Provincial Police Agency to the Yongin Seobu Police Station at 12:03 p.m. on Friday. He entered the station without comment.
Police said they plan to seek an arrest warrant on murder charges once the questioning is complete.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHOI MO-RAN, PARK JIN-HO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)