 Prosecutors release identity of man who stalked, attempted to kill ex-girlfriend in Ulsan
Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 15:23
Ulsan prosecutors on Aug. 22 revealed the identity of Jang Hyung-jun, a 33-year-old man accused of attempting to murder his former girlfriend on July 28. [ULSAN DISTRICT PROSECUTORS' OFFICE]

Ulsan prosecutors on Friday released the identity of 33-year-old Jang Hyung-jun, who is accused of attempting to murder his former girlfriend in a dating violence and stalking case.
 
The Ulsan District Prosecutors’ Office said its identity disclosure review committee decided to reveal the personal details of Jang. His name, age and photo were published on the prosecution’s website for a 30-day period until Sept. 20.
 

Prosecutors charged Jang with attempted murder after he attacked a woman in her 20s at a hospital parking lot in Ulsan on July 28.
 
Jang stabbed the woman multiple times with a knife as she tried to escape, according to investigators. He then attempted to flee in a vehicle, but bystanders stopped him until police arrived and arrested him at the scene.
 
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery and remains under treatment. Authorities confirmed Jang had waited in the parking lot for several hours before the attack.
 
Jang began stalking and assaulting the woman shortly after she ended their relationship on July 3, according to prosecutors. The court had issued a restraining order against him, but he violated it and carried out the attack.
 
This marks the first time prosecutors have disclosed the identity of a suspect charged with attempted murder.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
korea ulsan stabbing dating violence stalking

