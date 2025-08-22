Shoppers navigate pet policy maze as retailers struggle with inconsistent rules, customer demands
22 Aug. 2025
Shoppers in Korea increasingly wheel pets through malls in strollers as retailers cater to the country's 15 million pet owners, but inconsistent rules and clashing views on pet etiquette are turning shopping trips into a source of confusion.
Retailers face growing pressure between customers who welcome pets and others who want them banned.
Each company has its own rules on pet entry, according to retail industry sources on Aug. 19, although the law guarantees access for guide dogs.
“It is a matter of business owners’ discretion and cannot be enforced,” a Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs official said.
Starfield Market Dongtan Branch in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, recently became the first among the chain’s outlets to allow pets, permitting dogs and cats under 5 kilograms (11 pounds) if kept in a covered stroller or cage. At Starfield malls, pets on leashes are allowed in all areas except food and beverage sections.
But other Shinsegae Group affiliates take a stricter approach. Emart and its warehouse chain Traders Wholesale Club do not allow animals other than guide dogs.
“We had to consider hygiene in food sections,” an Emart official said.
Lotte Mart and Homeplus permit entry for pets in strollers or carriers, again excluding food and beverage sections. Major department stores, including Hyundai, Lotte, Shinsegae and Galleria, follow similar policies, allowing pets if fully enclosed in a carrier.
Pet owners say they welcome the growing access but remain frustrated by the lack of consistency.
A 45-year-old office worker reported that they brought their dog in a stroller to a supermarket last month, but were stopped by staff.
“I ended up leaving without shopping, but later found out pets are actually allowed,” they said. “Even the employee didn’t know the rules.”
A housewife in her 50s said she finds the regulations confusing.
“The policies differ from store to store, and it is often hard to find clear guidance on websites or at the entrance,” she said.
Shoppers also complain about pet owners who ignore the rules. Industry officials said they frequently see people open carriers or carry dogs in their arms.
“I was shocked when a dog barked loudly at a department store and stuck its head out,” a housewife said. “I rushed out because I was afraid it might bite my young daughter.”
Recent posts on online communities have highlighted incidents where customers become angry when employees try to prevent them from bringing dogs into food courts or placing dogs in shopping carts.
“We get as many complaints demanding we ban pets as we do asking us to loosen restrictions,” a retail industry official said. “It is difficult to find a middle ground.”
The debate may soon extend to restaurants. Current food sanitation law requires animals and people to remain in separate areas.
But a revised enforcement rule is expected to take effect later this year, allowing restaurants and cafes to admit pets if they meet hygiene and safety standards, such as providing separate seats for animals and partitions around kitchens.
“Trial programs over the past two years showed higher consumer satisfaction,” a Ministry of Food and Drug Safety official said.
But some remain concerned about safety and hygiene.
Experts say retailers need to provide clear guidance to prevent confusion, while the government must manage risks as rules change.
“A more responsible civic awareness that respects rules for pet ownership is also necessary,” said Kim Yun-tae, a professor of sociology and social welfare at Korea University.
