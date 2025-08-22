The fate of a baseball manager

The position of professional baseball manager is the pinnacle to which most players and coaches aspire. Only 10 people in Korea can claim that honor in a given year. While the salary and signing bonus vary depending on career and performance, even a rookie manager typically secures a multimillion-won deal. It is compensation for the crushing workload and the enormous weight of responsibility. But the brighter the spotlight, the deeper the shadows. There is an old saying in the sport: “Half a manager’s paycheck is for the stress.” In times like these, when baseball is riding a wave of popularity, that is even more true.During the season, the mood of a manager rises and falls six days a week, dictated by wins and losses. Every word, every choice is judged publicly, and every outcome must be owned. Not all 10 managers can be smiling at once; if half are celebrating, the other half must be despairing. One former manager recalled, “I once saw a shot of a rival coach on television — his face dark after a loss — and thought, ‘That used to be me just a few years ago.’” Most managers live with chronic indigestion and insomnia. One coach, after decades in the dugout, found his sleep cut to three hours a night once he was promoted to manager. Another collapsed from a nervous breakdown in the dugout during a losing streak.In the face of results, nothing else matters. When a team keeps losing, even a franchise legend once hailed as a hero can be recast as a villain. Fans’ criticism has grown harsher over the years. Some go after the manager’s wife and children on social media with a torrent of abuse; others send trucks emblazoned with insults to the ballpark. Managers are forced to chase short-term victories while also keeping an eye on the long-term horizon — an impossible contradiction. When the season ends, the brief winter break is consumed by reshuffling rosters and preparing for the next campaign — assuming, of course, the manager keeps his job. More often, those at the bottom spend a year in anguish only to be pushed out.Nor does winning necessarily guarantee peace of mind. Champions are haunted by the pressure of defending their title, the praise they enjoy is at risk of turning into arrows the moment they falter. A former Korean Series-winning manager admitted, “People might call it a luxury complaint, but the stress is overwhelming. You have to stay on top, and even finishing second feels like failure compared to the year before.” Another said: “At times I thought it was easier to be climbing up the standings step by step. Once you’ve been at the top, any slip makes it hard to meet the expectations of both the club and the fans.”What is most crushing, however, is the solitude. No consolation truly helps when the weight of a team’s fate rests squarely on one person’s shoulders. “It feels like your chest is collapsing,” one manager confessed, “but you can’t ever bare your heart completely to anyone.” It is a dazzling but lonely destiny — the fate of a baseball manager.