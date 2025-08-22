Friday's fortune: Focus on maintaining one's own boundaries
Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Avoid cold foods today.
🔹 Be cautious of overly friendly approaches.
🔹 A financial matter may cause worry.
🔹 Don’t be betrayed by misplaced trust.
🔹 You may need to redo something you've already finished.
🔹 If there’s a company dinner, skip the second round.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Tolerance | 🧭 East
🔹 Reminisce about the past and share stories.
🔹 Appreciate the value of an ordinary day.
🔹 Balance principles with flexibility.
🔹 Offer praise instead of nagging.
🔹 Assess situations carefully before acting.
🔹 Respond positively to others’ comments.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
🔹 Handle tasks yourself when you can.
🔹 Remember, others’ success can seem more appealing.
🔹 Avoid starting new ventures — maintain the current state.
🔹 Protect what you have rather than expanding.
🔹 Envy leads nowhere — avoid it.
🔹 Keep humility and refrain from boasting.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 East
🔹 A celebration may brighten the household.
🔹 You could be the star of the day — success is ahead.
🔹 Work may align perfectly with your skills.
🔹 Show leadership and achieve your goals.
🔹 Social gatherings or company dinners may occur.
🔹 Hearts and minds may align in harmony.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 North
🔹 Let go of the old to make space for the new.
🔹 Live with less clutter — clear your space and mind.
🔹 Stay optimistic and positive.
🔹 Progress may take longer than expected.
🔹 Keep your innermost thoughts private.
🔹 Avoid overeating or drinking too much.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Blood runs thicker than water — family first.
🔹 Protect and cherish your roots.
🔹 Save and secure your resources.
🔹 Your authority or scope of influence may grow.
🔹 Relationships may expand and improve.
🔹 Your image and mood may get a boost.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Value your traditions.
🔹 Take pride in your life experience.
🔹 Plans are likely to progress smoothly.
🔹 Whichever path you take, it leads to success.
🔹 You may receive food as a blessing — but avoid excess.
🔹 Useful information may come your way.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Rainbow | 🧭 North
🔹 People’s lives are more alike than they seem.
🔹 Sometimes one option is as good as another.
🔹 Think broadly — don’t view everything as purely positive.
🔹 Remember, it’s not over until it’s over.
🔹 Seeing is not the same as hearing.
🔹 Character outweighs appearance.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 East
🔹 A youthful spirit will carry you today.
🔹 Live doing what you love.
🔹 A heavy workload may appear — embrace it.
🔹 Be confident and bold in your pursuits.
🔹 Knock with passion — doors will open.
🔹 Don’t postpone tasks — take action now.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Family is your greatest asset.
🔹 A healthy mind and body are true wealth.
🔹 Small efforts add up to big results.
🔹 Relationships create wealth — people matter most.
🔹 Share meal costs fairly in group settings.
🔹 Your financial luck is improving.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Delight | 🧭 North
🔹 Take good care of your body.
🔹 Love knows no age limits.
🔹 Listening to your spouse brings peace at home.
🔹 Married couples may focus on starting a family.
🔹 You may feel moved to give something to someone special.
🔹 Romantic interest may grow.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
🔹 Enjoy a relaxed, leisurely day.
🔹 Appreciate having a quiet routine.
🔹 Avoid starting new ventures — stay calm.
🔹 Even on familiar roads, ask for guidance.
🔹 Offer or accept help as needed.
🔹 Seek advice from elders or experienced people.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
