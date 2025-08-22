 Giants' Lee Jung-hoo extends season-best hitting streak to 10 games
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Baseball

print dictionary print

Giants' Lee Jung-hoo extends season-best hitting streak to 10 games

Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 09:32
Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants heads to first base after hitting a double against the San Diego Padres during the clubs' Major League Baseball regular-season game at Petco Park in San Diego on Aug. 19. [AFP/YONHAP]

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants heads to first base after hitting a double against the San Diego Padres during the clubs' Major League Baseball regular-season game at Petco Park in San Diego on Aug. 19. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
Lee Jung-hoo has now had a base hit in 10 straight games for the San Francisco Giants.
 
Lee batted 1-for-3 with a walk in an 8-4 loss to the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego on Thursday, stretching his season-best hit streak to 10 games.
 

Related Article

The Korean center fielder was held hitless just once in 19 games so far in August.
 
Lee is batting .262 for the season and .338 for August. During his ongoing 10-game run, Lee is hitting 12-for-36 (.333).
 
Lee wasted no time keeping his streak alive, as he led off the game with a single to center against starter Dylan Cease. Lee was erased in a double play hit by the next batter, Heliot Ramos.
 
Lee reached on a fielding error by second baseman Jake Cronenworth in the top of the third and drew a walk in the fifth.
 
Lee then lined out to Cronenworth with a runner at second in the seventh.
 
Also in the majors Thursday, Kim Ha-seong of the Tampa Bay Rays was placed on the 10-day injured list with low back inflammation before the Rays took on the St. Louis Cardinals at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida. The move is retroactive to Wednesday, with the Rays hoping it will be a minimum stay on the sidelines for Kim.
 
The Korean also missed 10 days in late July with a low back strain. Rays manager Kevin Cash first scratched Kim from Wednesday's starting lineup after Kim's back "locked up," before the team put the shortstop on the IL again the following day.
 
Kim only made his season debut July 4 after recovering from the shoulder surgery he'd undergone in October last year while with the Padres. He signed with the Rays in February but had his injury rehab disrupted by a hamstring issue in June.
 
Then, right after his first game of the season, Kim missed three games with a calf injury.
 
Kim is batting .214 with two homers, five RBIs and six steals in 24 games this season.

Yonhap
tags lee jung-hoo giants

More in Baseball

Giants' Lee Jung-hoo extends season-best hitting streak to 10 games

Giants' Lee Jung-hoo belts second career leadoff home run

KBO's new video replays for check swings takes effect in dramatic style

Giants' Lee Jung-hoo belts 2nd career leadoff home run

KBO regular season to end Sept. 30

Related Stories

Giants' Lee Jung-hoo hits triple in loss to Padres

Giants' Lee Jung-hoo records 1st 4-hit game of MLB career

Giants' Lee Jung-hoo gets extra-base hit for 6th consecutive game

Giants' Lee Jung-hoo extends hitting streak to 7 games

The 'Jung Hoo Crew': San Francisco gets behind Giants' Korean star as he redefines expectations
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)