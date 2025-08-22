Giants' Lee Jung-hoo extends season-best hitting streak to 10 games

Lee Jung-hoo has now had a base hit in 10 straight games for the San Francisco Giants.Lee batted 1-for-3 with a walk in an 8-4 loss to the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego on Thursday, stretching his season-best hit streak to 10 games.The Korean center fielder was held hitless just once in 19 games so far in August.Lee is batting .262 for the season and .338 for August. During his ongoing 10-game run, Lee is hitting 12-for-36 (.333).Lee wasted no time keeping his streak alive, as he led off the game with a single to center against starter Dylan Cease. Lee was erased in a double play hit by the next batter, Heliot Ramos.Lee reached on a fielding error by second baseman Jake Cronenworth in the top of the third and drew a walk in the fifth.Lee then lined out to Cronenworth with a runner at second in the seventh.Also in the majors Thursday, Kim Ha-seong of the Tampa Bay Rays was placed on the 10-day injured list with low back inflammation before the Rays took on the St. Louis Cardinals at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida. The move is retroactive to Wednesday, with the Rays hoping it will be a minimum stay on the sidelines for Kim.The Korean also missed 10 days in late July with a low back strain. Rays manager Kevin Cash first scratched Kim from Wednesday's starting lineup after Kim's back "locked up," before the team put the shortstop on the IL again the following day.Kim only made his season debut July 4 after recovering from the shoulder surgery he'd undergone in October last year while with the Padres. He signed with the Rays in February but had his injury rehab disrupted by a hamstring issue in June.Then, right after his first game of the season, Kim missed three games with a calf injury.Kim is batting .214 with two homers, five RBIs and six steals in 24 games this season.Yonhap