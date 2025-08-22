Choue Chung-won to run unopposed for 7th term as global taekwondo leader

Choue Chung-won, the incumbent leader of World Taekwondo (WT), will run unopposed in his bid for his seventh and final term at the helm of the sport's global governing body.Seoul-based WT announced Friday that Choue, 77, will be the sole candidate standing in its presidential election scheduled to take place during its general assembly on Oct. 23 in Wuxi, China.WT added the meeting will take place in a hybrid format, combining in-person participation with virtual participation for remote attendees. Voting will be conducted by secret ballot using the Lumi Global system, WT said.If elected, Choue will serve an additional four-year term, starting on Oct. 31, the day after the conclusion of the 2025 world championships, and ending on the final day of the 2029 world championships.At the 2024 WT General Assembly, Choue said he would seek his final term in 2025.Choue began his tenure as WT chief by replacing then President Kim Un-yong in June 2004 to complete the remainder of Kim's term, following Kim's arrest for embezzlement and bribery allegations. Choue was then reelected in 2005 for a full, four-year mandate and won the next three elections in 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2021.Choue was the sole candidate in 2013, 2017 and 2021.On Choue's watch, taekwondo, the traditional Korean martial art, has undergone several rule changes designed to help it become more entertaining for a wider global audience — including the introduction of headgear and chest protectors with electronic sensors for scoring.Yonhap