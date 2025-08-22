China's imports of U.S. rare earth ore surge in July

The sharp jump in China's imports of rare earth ore from the United States in July was probably the final customs accounting of shipments from U.S. supplier MP Materials.Data on Wednesday from the General Administration of Customs showed that imports of rare earth ore from the United States surged to 4,719 metric tons in July after falling to zero in June, sparking market speculation regarding the source of the shipments.MP Materials, which owns the only U.S. rare earth mine, has long sent ore to China for its minority shareholder Shenghe Resources to process.But MP said in April that it had stopped shipping the critical minerals to China as the United States and China clashed regarding import tariffs before ceasing them altogether in July after announcing that the U.S. Department of Defense had invested in the company to effectively become the biggest shareholder.MP told Reuters on Thursday that its final exports were sent in the second quarter and that “shipments over water, warehousing and other factors can contribute to reporting delays.”The jump coincided with a recovery in China's exports of rare earth magnets, which are key to electric vehicles, wind turbines and defense sectors.China's rare earth magnet exports to the United States jumped by 75.5 percent from the month before to 619 tons, 4.8 percent higher than the same month in 2024, the customs data showed.Reuters