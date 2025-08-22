 China's imports of U.S. rare earth ore surge in July
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

China's imports of U.S. rare earth ore surge in July

Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 20:01
Containers are stacked at the port in Qingdao during a sunset on Aug. 18. [AFP/YONHAP]

Containers are stacked at the port in Qingdao during a sunset on Aug. 18. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
The sharp jump in China's imports of rare earth ore from the United States in July was probably the final customs accounting of shipments from U.S. supplier MP Materials.
 
Data on Wednesday from the General Administration of Customs showed that imports of rare earth ore from the United States surged to 4,719 metric tons in July after falling to zero in June, sparking market speculation regarding the source of the shipments.
 

Related Article

MP Materials, which owns the only U.S. rare earth mine, has long sent ore to China for its minority shareholder Shenghe Resources to process.
 
But MP said in April that it had stopped shipping the critical minerals to China as the United States and China clashed regarding import tariffs before ceasing them altogether in July after announcing that the U.S. Department of Defense had invested in the company to effectively become the biggest shareholder.
 
MP told Reuters on Thursday that its final exports were sent in the second quarter and that “shipments over water, warehousing and other factors can contribute to reporting delays.”
 
The jump coincided with a recovery in China's exports of rare earth magnets, which are key to electric vehicles, wind turbines and defense sectors.
 
China's rare earth magnet exports to the United States jumped by 75.5 percent from the month before to 619 tons, 4.8 percent higher than the same month in 2024, the customs data showed.
 
 

 

Reuters
tags china united states ore rare earth

More in World

Starbucks expects non-binding bids for China business within two weeks, sources say

Private Chinese firm producing oil in Venezuela under a rare 20-year pact, source says

Musk sought Zuckerberg help for OpenAI bid, court filing shows

China's imports of U.S. rare earth ore surge in July

Korean embassy slams U.S. newspaper column calling Lee 'anti-American'

Related Stories

The lead-up to China’s rare earth control (KOR)

The lead-up to China’s rare earth control

Vietnam emerges as key rare earth source as Korea reduces reliance on China

베트남 희토류 공급 늘리고 중국 의존도 줄이는 한국

Secure competitive rare earth elements
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)