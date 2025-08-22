 FDA issues safety alert after detection of radioactive isotope in frozen shrimp shipments
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

FDA issues safety alert after detection of radioactive isotope in frozen shrimp shipments

Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 08:35 Updated: 22 Aug. 2025, 13:54
In this undated photo provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Association, a package of frozen shrimp potentially affected by radioactive contamination is seen. [AP/YONHAP]

In this undated photo provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Association, a package of frozen shrimp potentially affected by radioactive contamination is seen. [AP/YONHAP]

 
More packages of frozen shrimp potentially affected by radioactive contamination have been recalled, federal officials said Thursday.
 
California-based Southwind Foods recalled frozen shrimp sold under the brands Sand Bar, Arctic Shores, Best Yet, Great American and First Street. The bagged products were distributed between July 17 and Aug. 8 to stores and wholesalers in nine states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and Washington state.
 

Related Article

 
The products have the potential to be contaminated with Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope that is a by-product of nuclear reactions.
 
Walmart stores this week recalled packages of Great Value frozen raw shrimp sold in 13 states because of potential radioactive contamination.
 
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a safety alert after federal officials detected Cesium-137 in shipping containers sent to four U.S. ports and in a sample of frozen breaded shrimp imported by BMS Foods of Indonesia.
 
The FDA advises consumers not to eat the recalled products. Traces of Cesium-137 are widespread in the environment, including food, soil and air. The primary health risk is through long-term, repeated low-dose exposure, which can increase the risk of cancer.
 

AP
tags radioactive shrimp FDA

More in World

Troop costs, China in focus when Korea's Lee meets Trump

FDA issues safety alert after detection of radioactive isotope in frozen shrimp shipments

Trump administration reviewing all 55 million foreigners with U.S. visas for any violations

Appeals court throws out massive civil fraud penalty against U.S. President Donald Trump

Fox News hosts' promotion of 2020 election falsehoods highlighted in defamation case

Related Stories

Celltrion's bone disease biosimilars get approval in U.S.

FDA approves first-ever Korean blood product to enter U.S. market

FDA staff reviewing Musk’s Neuralink were included in DOGE employee firings, sources say

Japan to use slightly radioactive soil from Fukushima on flower beds at prime minister's office

Explainer: Americans are hoarding Korean sunscreen. Should they?
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)