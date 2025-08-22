Korean embassy slams U.S. newspaper column calling Lee 'anti-American'
Published: 22 Aug. 2025, 19:30
Korea's Embassy in the United States directly responded to a column in a major U.S. political outlet that described President Lee Jae Myung as “anti-American,” ahead of his upcoming summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.
The Hill published an op-ed Wednesday titled “Korea’s democracy prospers and the Korea-U.S. alliance Is Intact,” written by Kim Hak-jo, minister-counselor for public affairs at the embassy.
The rebuttal followed a column by Gordon Chang, a lawyer and China specialist with the American Conservative Union (ACU), published on Friday in The Hill with the headline “South Korea’s anti-American president is coming to Washington.”
Chang claimed that Lee was “virulently anti-American” and had once referred to U.S. Forces Korea as an “occupying force.” He also alleged that Lee blamed the United States for helping Japan maintain its colonial rule over Korea.
Chang further argued that Lee has weakened the foundation of the Korea-U.S. military alliance, citing his calls to scale back joint military drills, and a special prosecutor’s raid of Osan Air Base.
Chang also alleged that the June 3 presidential election was “marred by widespread irregularities,” accused the Korean liberal Democratic Party of pursuing ties with North Korea and China, and claimed former President Yoon Suk Yeol was imprisoned “under inhumane conditions.”
Kim dismissed the allegations as an “inaccurate and misleading portrayal of the Republic of Korea’s democracy, its president and its alliance with the U.S.” and rebutted each point.
“Korea’s democracy has evolved through the resilience of its people, and it continues to thrive,” Kim wrote. ”At the same time, the Korea-U.S. alliance has developed into a future-oriented comprehensive strategic alliance.”
He rejected claims of election fraud, stressing that Korea’s presidential election was “held freely and fairly, and no evidence of irregularities was found,” adding that neither the judiciary nor major political parties disputed the outcome.
Lee won 49.4 percent of the vote, the second-highest share since Korea introduced direct presidential elections in 1987.
“Baseless attacks against a duly elected leader who secured the support of a majority of citizens are more than political criticism,” Kim said. “They represent a disregard for the Korean people themselves, dismissing their democratic choice, the resilience they have shown in overcoming grave constitutional challenges, and the trust that sustains Korea’s partnerships with the international community.”
Regarding Yoon, Kim said allegations that he faced “fabricated charges of insurrection” were false. Yoon "was unanimously impeached by Korea’s Constitutional Court after unlawfully declaring martial law,” he added.
Kim stressed that Yoon, like other criminal suspects, was being treated under Korean law and regulations, and the claim that he lacked medical care was “entirely unfounded.” He also rejected assertions that the current administration suppressed freedom of expression on social media, surveilled citizens, or raided religious facilities as “patently false.”
On joint military exercises, Kim said adjustments to the Ulchi Freedom Shield drills “were made only after thorough consultation between the two governments to ensure the safety of troops under extreme heat and to maintain a balanced combined defense posture throughout the year” and not to weaken the alliance. He clarified that a raid at Osan Air Base was confined to “the area controlled by Korea and did not involve U.S. personnel or materials.”
“If the contributor of the above-mentioned commentary truly wishes to see the Korea-U.S. alliance flourish, then, ahead of this important first summit since Lee’s inauguration, the responsible course is not to spread baseless accusations but to support this opportunity for the alliance to advance and prosper,” said Kim, concluding his rebuttal.
Chang, known for his conservative views and close ties to Trump, has frequently criticized the Lee administration. Last month, he wrote on X that the Lee administration is filled with “anti-American” figures. At an ACU event in Maryland in February, Trump praised Chang as “great.”
Given the timing, observers noted that Chang’s column could influence Trump’s perception of Lee ahead of the summit. The embassy’s rebuttal appeared aimed at preemptively countering that possibility.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)