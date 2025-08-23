 'Golden' from 'Kpop Demon Hunters' OST tops British Official chart for 2nd week
'Golden' from 'Kpop Demon Hunters' OST tops British Official chart for 2nd week

Published: 23 Aug. 2025, 11:11
A still from Netflix's ″KPop Demon Hunters″ [NETFLIX]

A still from Netflix's ″KPop Demon Hunters″ [NETFLIX]

 
"Golden," the smash hit single from the original soundtrack of the Netflix animation film "Kpop Demon Hunters," has topped the British Official Singles Chart Top 100 for the second consecutive week.
 
According to the chart unveiled Friday (local time), "Golden" claimed the top spot, beating "No Broke Boys" by Disco Lines & Tinashe.
 
The song by the film's fictional girl group Huntr/x was sung by Korean American artists EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami.
 
The track is the first K-pop song to reach No. 1 in 13 years since Psy topped the chart with "Gangnam Style" in 2012. "Golden" also topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart of the United States earlier this week.
 
Other songs from the soundtrack also performed high on the British chart, with "Soda Pop" and "Your Idol" ranking third and sixth, respectively. "Takedown" also came in at 31st.
 
 
Yonhap 
 
tags kpop demon hunters golden huntr/x

