Singer Lyn and Isu of M.C the Max divorce after 11 years of marriage
Published: 23 Aug. 2025, 12:11 Updated: 23 Aug. 2025, 13:40
- KIM JEE-HEE
Singer Lyn and Isu of rock band M.C the Max are divorcing after 11 years of marriage, their agency 325E&C said in a statement Saturday.
According to the agency, the two parties "have no fault in the divorce and, after sufficient discussion, agreed to go their separate ways."
The two tied the knot in 2014.
Isu debuted as a member of four-member band Moonchild in 2000. The band then changed its name to M.C the Max in 2002 following a departure of one member from the band. Hit songs include "Goodbye for a moment" (2002), "The poem of love" (2003) and "Don't be happy" (2004).
Lyn debuted as a solo artist in 2000 with the album "My First Confession." She has since released many hit songs including “We Used to Love” (2004), “Letter to You” (2004) and “True Story” (2009).
Her best-known work is her original music for hit dramas like MBC’s “Moon Embracing the Sun” (2012) and SBS’s “My Love From the Star” (2013-14).
The two singers currently belong to the same agency 325E&C. According to the agency, the two will go on with their scheduled activities.
Isu has kept a low profile since 2009, when he was indicted on charges of soliciting sex from a minor. Prosecutors later suspended indictment in the case. While the singer admitted to soliciting prostitution, he said he had not known the woman was underage.
Update, Aug. 23: Corrected sourcing as the two singers' agency 325E&C confirmed details.
