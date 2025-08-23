Tomorrow X Together renews contracts with BigHit Music
Published: 23 Aug. 2025, 13:37 Updated: 23 Aug. 2025, 16:22
- KIM JEE-HEE
BigHit Music announced Friday that all members of its boy band Tomorrow X Together have renewed their contracts with the agency.
“The agency will fully support the members so they can take part in various activities,” the agency said in a statement. “Please look forward to the shining tomorrow that we will be creating together with Tomorrow X Together.”
The five-member group also confirmed their contract renewal on Friday during the first leg of their fourth world tour “Act: Tomorrow” held in Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul.
“To keep our promise of going further and lasting longer, all members have completed renewing our contracts,” said Soobin, leader of the boy band. “Thank you for being with us from debut and until this moment when we are discussing our new tomorrow.”
The band debuted in March 2019 under BigHit Music, a HYBE label. Megahit boy band BTS as well as rookie boy band Cortis are under the same label.
