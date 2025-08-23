Lee Jae Myung apologizes for ‘fabricated espionage cases’ involving ethnic Koreans in Japan
Published: 23 Aug. 2025, 16:17 Updated: 23 Aug. 2025, 16:56
- SARAH KIM
- [email protected]
TOKYO – President Lee Jae Myung apologized on behalf of the Korean government over an incident framing ethnic Koreans in Japan as spies during the Park Chung Hee administration as he visited Tokyo on Saturday.
"During the great journey toward democratization, countless Koreans in Japan suffered as victims of unjustly fabricated espionage cases," Lee said. "As the president of the Republic of Korea, I offer my sincere condolences to the victims of state violence and their families, I once again offer an official apology."
Lee bowed his head at a luncheon meeting with 200 members of the Korean community in Japan, the first event to kick off his visit to Tokyo for a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru.
He referred to a case in 1975 where ethnic Koreans from Japan, or Zainichi Korean, were framed in South Korea as being North Korean spies, with some sentenced to death. Lee said he has met with some of the victims himself.
In his remarks at the luncheon event in Tokyo, Lee noted that this year marks the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation from the 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule and the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
"Korea-Japan relations are moving forward toward a new future, overcoming long years of hardships endured by our fellow Koreans," Lee added.
"I am confident that Korea and Japan will be able to achieve even greater cooperation based on deeper trust in the future because there are people like you who serve as a bridge between our two countries without wavering."
He noted that this is the first time that a Korean president has chosen Japan as their first bilateral visit destination.
Lee further highlighted the robust economic and people-to-people exchanges between Korea and Japan, noting Japanese youth are also experiencing Korea through K-beauty, K-pop and food.
Lee's first visit to Japan since taking office in early June comes ahead of a trip to the United States for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.
The summit comes just 67 days after Lee and Ishiba held their first in-person talks on the margins of the Group of 7, or G7, summit in Canada on June 17. During this meeting, the two leaders agreed to promptly resume shuttle diplomacy between the two countries.
Lee has advocated a two-track, forward-looking vision regarding relations with Japan that looks to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with Tokyo in areas like economy and security, while separately addressing historical issues.
BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
