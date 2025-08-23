Troop costs, China in focus when Korea's Lee meets Trump

Lee, Trump to discuss alliance modernization during summit: National Security Adviser Wi

President Lee Jae Myung embarks on six-day diplomatic trip to Japan, U.S.

South Korean, U.S. top diplomats discuss alliance advancement ahead of Lee-Trump summit

Lee Jae Myung apologizes for ‘fabricated espionage cases’ involving ethnic Koreans in Japan

