Trump could raise 'sensitive' China issue in summit with Lee: Expert

National Assembly speaker to attend China's celebration of World War II victory

Troop costs, China in focus when Korea's Lee meets Trump

Lee, Trump to discuss alliance modernization during summit: National Security Adviser Wi

President Lee Jae Myung embarks on six-day diplomatic trip to Japan, U.S.

Related Stories

The alliance, trade and national interest: What's at stake when Lee meets Trump in Washington

President Lee to depart Saturday morning for six-day trip to Japan, U.S.

President Lee sets off for G7 summit to make international debut

Trump to leave G7 summit early, putting damper on first talks with Lee

President Lee to hold summit with Japan's Ishiba in Tokyo ahead of U.S. trip