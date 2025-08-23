 N. Korea installs 2 additional loudspeakers along border
Published: 23 Aug. 2025, 10:05 Updated: 23 Aug. 2025, 10:24
North Korea's loudspeakers against South Korea installed along the inter-Korean border on Aug. 11 [YONHAP]

North Korea appears to have installed additional loudspeakers against South Korea along the inter-Korean border, military officials said Friday.
 
North Korea installed two loudspeakers in border regions, presumably the previous day, military officials said, adding that they are closely monitoring related movements.
 
Early this month, the South Korean military dismantled all its fixed loudspeakers along the border that had blared anti-Pyongyang propaganda messages in a bid to improve inter-Korean ties under the Lee Jae Myung administration.
 

The Joint Chiefs of Staff subsequently announced that North Korea had also begun dismantling some propaganda loudspeakers. However, the North was reported to have removed only two before immediately reinstalling one of them.
 
In a statement last week, Kim Yo-jong, the North Korean leader's influential sister, said the country had neither removed any border-area loudspeakers targeting Seoul nor has any intention to do so.
 
The move came amid the North's back-to-back criticism of the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise between Seoul and Washington, which kicked off last Monday for an 11-day run.
 
 
Yonhap 
tags loudspeaker north korea kim yo-jong

