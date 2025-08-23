 North Korea accuses South Korea of firing warning shots at its troops in border area this week
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea accuses South Korea of firing warning shots at its troops in border area this week

Published: 23 Aug. 2025, 10:54
North Korean soldiers install barbed wire fences in a border area on Dec. 23, 2024. [JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF]

North Korean soldiers install barbed wire fences in a border area on Dec. 23, 2024. [JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF]

 
North Korea on Saturday accused South Korea's military of having fired more than 10 warning shots at North Korean soldiers, who were conducting a border reinforcement project, earlier this week, underscoring a rise in inter-Korean tensions amid an ongoing military exercise between Seoul and Washington.
 
Ko Jong-chol, vice chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army (KPA), issued a statement calling for Seoul to stop its "premeditated and deliberate" provocations that he said are "inciting military conflict," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
 
"On Aug. 19, the ROK military warmongers committed such a serious provocation as firing more than 10 warning shots with a 12.7 mm large-caliber machine gun at the DPRK soldiers who were conducting a permanent barrier project near the southern border line," the statement read.
 
ROK is the acronym for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea, and DPRK is short for North Korea's full name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
 

Related Article

 
North Korea said its soldiers were conducting a "barrier project to permanently block the southern border" in an effort to reinforce it. The project came after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared inter-Korean ties as those between "two states hostile to each other" in late 2023.
 
Ko said the North had informed the U.S. forces stationed in South Korea of a plan for the project on June 25 and July 18 in a bid to prevent an accidental conflict near the border.
 
"In particular, the recent incident, timed to coincide with the large-scale joint military drills being staged in the region of the ROK, cannot but be construed as a premeditated and deliberate provocation aimed at military conflict from A to Z," the official said.
 
An F-16 fighter jet lands at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 18 as the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise takes place. [NEWS1]

An F-16 fighter jet lands at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 18 as the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise takes place. [NEWS1]

 
The North's claim came as Seoul and Washington kicked off their annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise Monday for an 11-day run through Thursday next week.
 
"If the act of restraining or obstructing the project unrelated to the military character persists, our army will regard it as a deliberate military provocation and take corresponding countermeasure," Ko warned.
 
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the military fired warning shots earlier this week after North Korean troops crossed the military demarcation line (MDL) separating the two Koreas.
 
"Measures, such as warning shots, were taken after North Korean soldiers violated the MDL in a central front-line area at around 3 p.m. Tuesday, and they retreated," a JCS official said, adding the military continues to closely monitor the North's military activities in the border area.
 
Since April last year, North Korean troops have been seen installing barbed wire fences and anti-tank barriers near the MDL — a move seen as aimed at fortifying the border with the South.
 
The South Korean military had broadcast a warning message when North Korean troops conducting the barrier project moved close to the MDL. It then fired warning shots when they violated the boundary.
 
The JCS had notified the press shortly after it fired warning shots in response to similar border crossings that occurred in June last year and April this year. But it did not make such an announcement this week, in what is seen as efforts to prevent inter-Korean tensions as Seoul seeks to mend frayed ties with Pyongyang.
 
In a separate statement carried by the KCNA, North Korea's military condemned the ongoing combined military exercise between Seoul and Washington as "extremely provocative and aggressive" large-scale drills targeting the North.
 
"The DPRK army, as already declared, will respond to the military provocations of the hostile forces posing direct threat to the safety of the country with proper and indiscriminate exercise of the right to self-defense," an unnamed spokesperson at the General Staff of the KPA warned.
 
 
Yonhap 
tags Ulchi Freedom Shield North Korea KPA JCS MDL

More in North Korea

North Korea accuses South Korea of firing warning shots at its troops in border area this week

N. Korea installs 2 additional loudspeakers along border

South Korea to review request by elderly ex-North Korean soldier to return to North

USFK says South Korea-U.S. combined drills 'far from aggression' following North's criticism

Kim Jong-un to award troops returning from Russia with national commendations

Related Stories

Korea, U.S. begin key summertime joint military exercise

North holds firing drills ahead of planned South-U.S. joint military exercises

North Korea slams Seoul-Washington joint military drills, citing South's accidental jet bombing

South Korea, U.S. to begin Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise next week amid threats from North

North Korea fires another ballistic missile

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)