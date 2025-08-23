 DP leader deletes photo showing him wearing golden crown after backlash
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

DP leader deletes photo showing him wearing golden crown after backlash

Published: 23 Aug. 2025, 12:49 Updated: 23 Aug. 2025, 17:25
The photo shows Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae with Korea's National Treasure No. 188, the Gold Crown from Cheonmachong Tomb. The photo shared on Jung's Facebook on Aug. 20 was later deleted. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The photo shows Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae with Korea's National Treasure No. 188, the Gold Crown from Cheonmachong Tomb. The photo shared on Jung's Facebook on Aug. 20 was later deleted. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Democratic Party (DP) leader Jung Chung-rae deleted a photo from his social media account after controversy erupted over an image that appeared to show him wearing a golden crown.
 
Jung and the DP leadership visited Gyeongju from Aug. 19 to 20 to check on preparations for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to take place in the city. 
 
"The upcoming APEC summit is a very important diplomatic event," Jung said during the visit. “There is no ruling or opposition party when it comes to national interest, and we must do our best to pursue it.” 
 
On Aug. 20, he uploaded around 30 photos related to the Gyeongju visit on his Facebook with a remark reading "We have thoroughly checked APEC summit arrangements." 
 
Of the photos, one photo taken at the Gyeongju National Museum became the center of controversy as the photo made it look like Jung was wearing a Gold Crown from Cheonmachong Tomb, which is listed as National Treasure No. 188. 
 
While some supporters left words of encouragement, critical comments soon followed. 
 
“The party leader is not a king.”
“Stop monarch-style politics and listen to party members.”
“Please avoid unnecessary controversies and focus on your work.”
“You’re being mocked with that crown photo.”
 
As the criticism grew, Jung deleted the image from his Facebook account at around 5:09 p.m. on Aug. 21.
 
This year’s APEC summit will take place for six days in Gyeongju from Oct. 27 through Nov.1. 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags DP leader APEC summit Gold Crown Cheonmachong

More in Politics

South Korean, U.S. top diplomats discuss alliance advancement ahead of Lee-Trump summit

DP leader deletes photo showing him wearing golden crown after backlash

Lee vows to step forward into future with Japan while squarely facing past history

Main opposition to hold runoff next week to pick new leader

National Assembly, led by DP, passes last of contentious broadcasting bills

Related Stories

[National Treasure] Gold Crown from the North Mound of Hwangnamdaechong Tomb

Historic city of Gyeongju faces shortage of presidential suites ahead of APEC summit

Gyeongju recommended as 2025 APEC summit host city

Deloitte to form APEC CEO Summit's agenda, provide insight as Knowledge Partner

Ancient Korean city of Gyeongju officially named host of 2025 APEC summit
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)