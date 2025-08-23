DP leader deletes photo showing him wearing golden crown after backlash
Democratic Party (DP) leader Jung Chung-rae deleted a photo from his social media account after controversy erupted over an image that appeared to show him wearing a golden crown.
Jung and the DP leadership visited Gyeongju from Aug. 19 to 20 to check on preparations for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to take place in the city.
"The upcoming APEC summit is a very important diplomatic event," Jung said during the visit. “There is no ruling or opposition party when it comes to national interest, and we must do our best to pursue it.”
On Aug. 20, he uploaded around 30 photos related to the Gyeongju visit on his Facebook with a remark reading "We have thoroughly checked APEC summit arrangements."
Of the photos, one photo taken at the Gyeongju National Museum became the center of controversy as the photo made it look like Jung was wearing a Gold Crown from Cheonmachong Tomb, which is listed as National Treasure No. 188.
While some supporters left words of encouragement, critical comments soon followed.
“The party leader is not a king.”
“Stop monarch-style politics and listen to party members.”
“Please avoid unnecessary controversies and focus on your work.”
“You’re being mocked with that crown photo.”
As the criticism grew, Jung deleted the image from his Facebook account at around 5:09 p.m. on Aug. 21.
This year’s APEC summit will take place for six days in Gyeongju from Oct. 27 through Nov.1.
