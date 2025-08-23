Fire authorities to expand psychological support for firefighters dispatched to Itaewon, Jeju Air disasters

Fire authorities on Saturday announced plans to provide follow-up psychological support for all firefighters who were dispatched to Itaewon crowd crush and the Jeju Air crash sites.Around 3,300 firefighters from stations in Seoul, Incheon, Gyeonggi, North Chungcheong and South Chungcheong who were deployed to Itaewon and Jeju Air disaster scenes are subject to additional counseling sessions with medical professionals. The firefighters had been in charge of recovering victims' bodies and transporting the injured.While 1,316 firefighters who took part in rescue operations on Oct. 29, 2022 for the Itaewon crowd crush had already received intensive counseling for a year, experts say the efforts fell short saying a systematic long-term care system should be in place to help those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.Concerns on those still suffering from the traumatic experience resurfaced following a recent incident where a firefighter who was dispatched to Itaewon went missing for 10 days before being found dead.He had reportedly suffered from depression after the Itaewon crowd crush experience.Another firefighter who took is own life last month in Goseong County, South Gyeongsang had also been dispatched to Itaewon and since struggled with anxiety disorders."A number of firefighters are willing to receive the counseling, but others do not want to recall the traumatic memories," an official from the National Fire Agency said. "We plan to discuss with experts and proceed with caution on how best to conduct additional support sessions."