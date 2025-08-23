Gangneung holds traditional rain ritual as drought worsens
Published: 23 Aug. 2025, 16:22
-
- KIM JEE-HEE
- [email protected]
With severe drought gripping Gangneung, an eastern coastal city in Gangwon, the Gangneung Danoje Preservation Committee performed a traditional rainmaking ritual called giuje on Saturday.
According to data from the Korea Rural Community Corporation, water storage at Obong Reservoir, the main source of water for Gangneung, stood at 18.3 percent, less than a third of the seasonal average of 68.3 percent. At current levels, usable water from the reservoir is projected to last only 22 days.
The city has already implemented water rationing, limiting water supply to households by controlling their water meters from Wednesday.
The measure comes as there is no significant rainfall forecast in the region.
If water storage at the Obong Reservoir falls to below 15 percent, Gangneung will tighten restrictions by closing 75 percent of household water meters and suspending agricultural supply.
The rainmaking ritual took place in hopes to alleviate the situation in the region.
“Almighty spirits of heaven and earth, please pour rain on Gangneung.”
The members of the Gangneung Danoje Preservation Committee offered chestnuts, jujubes and rice cakes to the mountain spirits and read out a prayer for rainfall.
The committee is in charge of preserving the tradition of Danoje, also known as Dano Festival, which is a Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity as well as Korea’s Important Intangible Cultural Property, and holds rituals and ceremonies to express gratitude to the gods and wish for the prosperity and well-being of the people.
BY KIM JEE-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)