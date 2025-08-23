Saturday's fortune: Appreciating everyday moments and maintaining humility
Published: 23 Aug. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 North
🔹 You are the emotional anchor of your family.
🔹 Family harmony is the root of happiness.
🔹 Your home may be lively with visitors.
🔹 Good events draw more people — welcome them.
🔹 Unite with kin through family bonds.
🔹 Hearts and minds may connect deeply today.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 North
🔹 Affection is both given and received.
🔹 Love flows both ways today.
🔹 A spouse may be more supportive than children.
🔹 Whether you love or quarrel, family comes first.
🔹 Cherish a day filled with love, gratitude and hope.
🔹 You may feel inclined to care for someone.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Blood ties are stronger than water.
🔹 Treasure your family above all.
🔹 Everyone should pitch in with household matters.
🔹 Though physically tired, your spirit will be bright.
🔹 Enjoyable spending may occur.
🔹 Conversations flow easily, fostering teamwork.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 South
🔹 Reflect on the saying, “Children are always in one’s arms.”
🔹 Politely decline with a proper excuse if needed.
🔹 Not knowing may be easier than knowing.
🔹 Parenting is never simple.
🔹 Being a good child is not always easy.
🔹 You may encounter an ill-advised relationship.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 West
🔹 Take pride in your life’s journey.
🔹 Every day can be the best day.
🔹 Laughter and joy may fill your home.
🔹 Life may feel rich in happiness.
🔹 Capture precious moments in photos.
🔹 Enjoy quality time with someone you like.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 North
🔹 Let others handle their own affairs.
🔹 Silence can be more powerful than words.
🔹 Spending may exceed your budget.
🔹 Tasks may take longer than expected.
🔹 Disagreements with a spouse may resolve quickly.
🔹 Results may fall short of expectations.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 Don’t dwell on the past.
🔹 Gentleness can sometimes outmatch force.
🔹 Let go of pursuits that aren’t meant to be.
🔹 Be flexible instead of bound by formality.
🔹 Avoid delays — leave early to avoid congestion.
🔹 Meet up with friends today.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 You may secure both principle and profit.
🔹 Plans are likely to proceed smoothly.
🔹 You may host or receive invitations.
🔹 Enjoy leisure time or an outing with family.
🔹 Spend time with friends or on a date.
🔹 A blind date or arranged meeting could happen.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 People matter more than possessions.
🔹 Saving is important, but so is wise spending.
🔹 Moderate consumption can lubricate life.
🔹 Give back if you’ve received something.
🔹 Shopping or enjoying a cultural event may be on the agenda.
🔹 Light, bright fashion will bring luck.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
🔹 You may hear news from relatives.
🔹 Invitations or outings could arise.
🔹 Helping one another is part of human nature.
🔹 Coordinate household matters with your spouse.
🔹 A date or social meeting may be in store.
🔹 Jewelry or accessories will add charm.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 You may receive respect or acts of filial piety.
🔹 Take pride in your years of experience.
🔹 Achieve your goals and feel fulfilled.
🔹 Spend meaningfully on worthwhile causes.
🔹 Heal body and mind through travel.
🔹 Draw attention with your aura and presence.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Opt for vegetables over meat.
🔹 Eat fruits rich in water content.
🔹 A compliment can inspire greatness.
🔹 Something may feel slightly lacking today.
🔹 Don’t compare yourself — stay within your means.
🔹 Showcase your individuality over trends.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)